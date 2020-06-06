Russian Guy Smashes Through Glass Swimming Pool Panel As Birthday Stunt Goes Wrong Jam Press

A Russian banker wanted to mark his 30th birthday in style. However, in an effort to leave his 20s with a bang, he inadvertently turned his party into an episode of Jackass.

We’ve all done stupid stuff with our mates at parties. The drinks are flowing, spirits are high, laughs are in abundant supply – all it takes is one kernel of an idea to prompt someone into trying something ridiculous.

Dimitry Prigorodov, from Moscow, was recently marking his foray into his 30s as many do: with alcohol. As he sat next to the pool, an idea formed – what if he flew through the air from the viewing area straight into the water? A glorious prospect indeed, yet this dream would be more of a nightmare in reality for the birthday boy.

You can check out the extraordinary fail in the video below:

It’s a stunt that’d make Johnny Knoxville and co. proud. In multiple videos from the party, hosted at a cottage the group rented for the occassion, you can see Dimitry sizing up the leap. It should be said that it’s by no means a small distance – this would require some serious agility to pull off.

We watch as Dimitry plots his jump, assessing the distance and prepping his form for the dive. In his head, he would majestically fly past the party-goers as their jaws hit the floor – alas, fate had other plans for the Russian, who crashed spectacularly straight into the glass panel, shattering it all into the pool.

Guy Smashes Through Glass Swimming Pool Panel As Birthday Stunt Goes Wrong Jam Press

His smash prompts an immediate ‘Ohh!’ from the spectators, as Dimitry resurfaces, clearly a bit shaken. However, despite the catastrophic results, he says the jump ‘wasn’t for nothing’.

Dimitry said: ‘It was my birthday and I rented a cottage to celebrate. We were celebrating and drinking alcohol. It seemed to us that we could try and jump in principle.’

The video has gone down an absolute treat with his friends, so Dimitry doesn’t regret a thing.

Guy Smashes Through Glass Swimming Pool Panel As Birthday Stunt Goes Wrong Jam Press

However, it’s not all giggles. ‘The result was sad: torn ligaments, the left leg does not work, the hand is the same… I’ve had two operations and had a badly bruised chest,’ he explained.

Guy Smashes Through Glass Swimming Pool Panel As Birthday Stunt Goes Wrong Jam Press

While one would expect Dimitry and the group would have to pay a hefty fine due to the pool damage, they’ve managed to get away scot-free due to ‘incorrect drafting of the contract’ at the point of rental.

With those injuries, I reckon Dimitry has learned his lesson – until his 40th, that is.