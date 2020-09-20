Ryan Reynolds Trolls The Rock After He Pulls Gate Down With His Bare Hands
It was only a matter of time before Deadpool waded in to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s altercation with his security gate where, unsurprisingly, the hunk of metal came off worse.
After Johnson had shared the story of how his malfunctioning gates had locked him in his home when on his way to work, he described the crazy aftermath once he’d ripped the thing off the brick wall as ‘not my finest hour’.
The initial Instagram post, which was all the result of a power outage, shared with his 198 million followers, read:
We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out – but this time it wouldn’t. Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do.
I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass. My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, ‘in disbelief and equally scared’. Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work.
And I think I’m 100% ready to be #blackadam #ripgates
The post showed the remnants of a large and extremely heavy-looking metal gate that the 48-year-old action star had forceably removed. He later shared some further footage taken by his security team of two workmen struggling to lift the gate onto the grass.
And in his usual fashion, Ryan Reynolds was unable to stop himself from commenting on his acting pal’s unfortunate dilemma. ‘The gate opened the OTHER way,’ Reynolds wittily replied, garnering sufficient internet clout from the former WWE wrestler’s fans and receiving a cool 65,000 likes.
Fans of the pair applauded the 43-year-old with comments like, ‘You have won the internet,’ and ‘You have had good one liners in your life but this one… this one take the cake. You win at life good sir.’
Johnson and Reynolds team up alongside Gal Godot in Red Notice, which continued filming earlier this month after being shut down after the ongoing health crisis affected film and TV production.
