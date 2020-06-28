Sacha Baron Cohen Accused Of Crashing Far-Right Rally In Washington And Conning Crowd Into Sing-Along Nathan Goldschmidt/YouTube

It may have been 14 years since Borat had us cackling away in our cinema seats, but it seems Sacha Baron Cohen has proven that he’s still more than capable of tricking unsuspecting Americans.

On Saturday June 27, the 48-year-old comedic actor apparently managed to infiltrate the far-right ‘March for Our Rights 3’ rally in Olympia, Washington, getting a number of attendees to sing along to a racist song.

Lyrics included, ‘Corona is a liberal hoax’ and ‘Obama, what we gonna do? We inject him with the Wuhan flu’. Other targets included Dr Anthony Fauci, CNN, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Hillary Clinton, with the character onstage suggesting they ‘chop ’em up like the Saudis do’.

You can watch the sing-along for yourself in the following clip:

Though it’s not been confirmed whether it’s definitely Baron Cohen behind the beard, it does seem like something straight out of his Who Is America? series. Footage taken at the event shows some attendees whooping and laughing appreciatively, with a good few singing along.

Event organisers have revealed that Baron Cohen had apparently disguised himself as a political action committee (PAC) leader, who had wanted to sponsor the right-wing rally.

He then reportedly hired his own security to stop organisers getting on stage or cutting the power during the set, the Daily Beast reports, allowing him to deliver a full, interrupted performance, clad in a dungarees and cowboy hat.

At one point, the band leader asked the audience, ‘Who wants to chop ’em up like the Saudis do?’, receiving an enthusiastic ‘yeah!’ from some members of the audience.

Speaking about the event on Facebook, Yelm City Councilman James Connor Blair, described the prank as being a ‘bullsh*t stunt’, stating:

After the crowd realized what he was saying, and turned on him, his security then rushed the stage and evacuated them to a waiting private ambulance that was contracted to be their escape transport.

However, footage shows that some attendees were quite happy to sing along with the lyrics, cheering at the suggestion that ‘mask wearers’ be locked up ‘like we used to do’.

The ‘March for Our Rights 3’ rally was organised by the 3% of Washington, also known as the Washington Three Percenters, a far-right group that describes itself as ‘America loving, unapologetic Patriots’.

Responding to the stunt on their Facebook page, the group wrote:

We of the WA3% were appalled at the performance of an entertainer adorned in clown-face, who – much to our group’s mutual repugnance – voiced a series of racist and antisemitic jokes and songs, while on the stand. This display of disgusting antics was neither condoned nor accepted by WA3%, and we disavow any affiliation with this lamentable individual.

Sacha Baron Cohen has yet to make a comment about the performance, which seems to be one in a long line of pranks where he has managed to trick people into revealing terrible opinions they would not want widely known.