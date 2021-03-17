Sacramento Mum Angers Neighbours With ‘This Neighbourhood Is Full Of Karens’ Sign
A mother from West Sacramento who reached her ‘last straw’ with her neighbours has erected a sign declaring, ‘This Neighbourhood Is Full Of Karens’.
Raquel Davis reportedly reached breaking point after one of her neighbours took issue with her kids skateboarding in front of their house last month.
This apparently wasn’t the first time Raquel had received complaints about her children playing outdoors, and she was left so fed up she ended up displaying the sign just below her family’s basketball hoop.
Check it out here:
Speaking with CBS Sacramento, Raquel explained the neighbour in question claimed he could hear the kids from inside his house and had asked them to watch their language.
Raquel, who says the neighbour left in an upset manner, said she had also asked her children, in front of the neighbour, to keep the noise down and to mind their language.
The mother-of-seven had claimed that police officers have been called on her kids at least three times over the course of the past few months, and that by the time she had made the sign she had reached the end of her tether:
I felt this is my son’s birthday party. They’re out skateboarding and I guess I was at my final straw. My last thing. I don’t know what to do so I put up the sign.
[…] So now that it’s with my kids and cops are being called on them, I don’t really know how to resolve this when they’re just skateboarding.
Neighbour Bruce Foster, who claims he has never made any complaints to the police, told CBS Sacramento that people in the neighbourhood aren’t happy about the alleged noise issues or about Raquel’s children skateboarding in front of their house.
However, he apparently isn’t too fussed about the sign, which has annoyed some neighbours, but believes the family need to start taking their neighbours’ feelings into consideration.
Bruce continued:
These folks moved in and it’s basically ‘The Animal House,’ house in the neighbourhood. There is like no sense of noise control. It’s like there’s a park going on here.
This is a neighbourhood. It’s not the park. The people that live here did not move next to the park on purpose.
[…] They need to start recognizing that they have neighbours. That’s what it’s going to take. There’s no other alternative. The neighbours are not going away.
The West Sacramento Police Department was reportedly unable to tell CBS Sacramento how many times they have been called out to Raquel’s house, explaining that specific information relating to a particular address couldn’t be released.
Topics: Life
CreditsCBS Sacramento/YouTube
CBS Sacramento/YouTube
West Sacramento Mom Says Neighbors Repeatedly Call Cops On Her Kids