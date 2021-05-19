Salon Owner Refuses To Serve People Who’ve Had Covid Vaccine

khemia_frequency_salon/Instagram/7News

While many businesses are relying on the coronavirus vaccine to help regain a sense of normality, one salon owner is refusing service to those who have taken the step to protect themselves.

Yazmina Jade Adler, who owns the Khemia HI Vibe Frequency hair salon on Queensland’s Gold Coast, took to Instagram to announce to her followers that her staff were ‘not your hairdresser’ if you had the COVID vaccine.

The businesswoman, who has previously made headlines for claiming that applying menstrual blood to her skin cured her period pain, explained she had decided to put the rule in place for the ‘health and safety’ of staff and clients.

khemia_frequency_salon/Instagram

Despite leading health organisations making clear that the approved coronavirus vaccines are safe and effective, Adler cited the ‘unknown health effects’ of the mRNA vaccine as the reason she will be refusing service to those who have received the jab, as they are ‘not covered by [the salon’s] public liability insurance’.

The Centres for Disease Control explains that mRNA vaccines are ‘a new type of vaccine to protect against infectious diseases,’ which ‘teach our cells how to make a protein – or even just a piece of a protein – that triggers an immune response inside our bodies.’

It adds: ‘The benefit of mRNA vaccines, like all vaccines, is those vaccinated gain protection without ever having to risk the serious consequences of getting sick with COVID-19.’

PA Images

Adler, however, argued the company needs to take into account alleged ‘side effects’ of the shot, claiming these included: ‘Unusual signs and symptoms Within the Menstrual cycle, such as heavy bleeding, flooding, clotting and sporting at times in the cycle when its not normal to do so, Seizures, blood clotting, bruising within the legs and so on.’

She continued her message by saying the company was ‘deeply sorry’ for any inconvenience caused by the rule, but that ‘the safety of our staff and exisiting [sic] clients is our priority.’ Adler also noted that the company will re-evaluate the policy ‘when clinical trails of the experimental injection are completed in 2023.’

khemia_frequency_salon/Instagram

The salon owner spoke more about her claims in a series of Instagram videos, and told 7News her knowledge on the vaccine came from ‘the rabbit warren of the internet’, citing ‘different medical sites and lots of different doctors speaking about this.’

Speaking to the publication, Adler also expressed belief that the ‘stuff that’s in’ the vaccine can be transmitted from one person to another through ‘sweat’, ‘spit’ and even ‘through the air’. When asked whether she was discriminating against those who have been vaccinated, she responded: ‘It’s my business. We as business owners get to make that decision.’

Though many of Adler’s followers praised her decision in the comments on her Instagram post, Gold Coast doctor Sonu Haikerwal described the salon’s ruling as ‘completely absurd and ridiculous,’ and warned that it promotes misinformation about the vaccine.

