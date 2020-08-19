Same-Sex Influencer Couple Launch 'Donor Sperm Giveaway' @allieandsam/Instagram

Instagram accounts often host competitions and giveaways, but it’s not every day the prize for the lucky winner is sperm.

It’s a pretty niche idea, but Nova Scotia influencers Allie Conway and Sam Kwiatkowski decided to go with it as they launched a ‘donor sperm giveaway’ for their followers.

The contest has been developed in collaboration with Fairfax Cryobank, a company that offers ‘a large and diverse selection of high quality sperm donors’, and hopes to ‘help one of you grow your family!’

Much like many other Instagram competitions, applicants must like the post, follow the accounts of Fairfax Cryobank and Allie and Sam, and tag friends in the comments section to be in with a chance of winning.

The only real difference is that instead of winning chocolate, makeup or clothes, the chosen applicant will receive credit for one vial of a donor sperm of their choice – not to mention free shipping.

Allie and Sam married last year and now share snaps of their travels and everyday life with the 202,000 followers on their joint account. Though they don’t have children themselves, they also keep followers up to date with the lives of their ‘fur babes’, aka their dogs.

Those hoping to win their dream sperm can enter the contest as many times as they like, though it’s only open to residents of the US and Canada. At the time of writing, August 19, their post has more than 14,000 likes and more than 9,000 comments.

For those not in the market for sperm, the giveaway seems pretty extreme, but one Instagram user pointed out that ‘sperm is expensive’, so it could really benefit someone who is relying on a donor to get pregnant.

Someone looking to get sperm from Fairfax could expect to pay anywhere between $650 and $1,050 according to the company’s website, so the chance to win a free vial – with free shipping, remember – could make all the difference to those who can’t afford it.

Fairfax explains that fees for donor vials are based on a variety of factors including preparation type, expanded panel testing and availability.

While the prospect of giving someone the chance to grow their family is a nice one, the contest has received mixed reviews from social media users. Some people said winning would be ‘a dream come true’, while others questioned the prize, with one person writing: ‘Imagine telling a child that they came from an Instagram giveaway.’

For those who would be more than happy to tell their child they came from an Instagram giveaway, the competition is open until tomorrow, August 20.