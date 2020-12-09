unilad
‘Santa’ Leaves Boy, 6, In Tears After Refusing To Bring Him Nerf Gun

by : Emily Brown on : 09 Dec 2020 09:07
Young children everywhere often consider Santa Claus to be a magical being who can make all their dreams come true if they’ve been well behaved, but one six-year-old faced a harsh reality when Santa refused to give him what he wanted for Christmas. 

The young boy, Michael, went to visit Santa at Harlem Irving Plaza mall in Illinois. His mum, Sabella, said it was the first time the six-year-old had been looking forward to meeting the big guy, but things quickly took a sour turn.

The experience was already made slightly less magical by the fact that Santa was obstructed by a plexiglass screen, but it wasn’t until Santa berated his Christmas wishes that Michael got really upset.

See footage of the incident below:

The six-year-old told Santa he wanted a nerf gun for Christmas, but the man in the red suit wasn’t on board with the idea.

He responded:

No — no guns. Nope, not even a Nerf gun. Nope. If your dad wants to get it for you that’s fine, but I can’t bring it to you. What else would you like? There’s lots of other toys; there’s Legos, bicycles, there’s cars and trucks. What do you think? What do you think?

Santa’s harsh reaction left Michael in tears, and his mum had to assure him he’d still get what he wanted as they left Santa behind.

Sabella shared the video on Facebook, where she berated the man playing Santa for letting his ‘personal beliefs’ obstruct her son’s experience.

Boy crying as Santa says he can't have a nerf gunBoy crying as Santa says he can't have a nerf gunSusan Parker/Facebook

Harlem Irving Plaza mall responded to the mother with ‘kindness and understanding’, and promised to organise a ‘special surprise’ for Michael to make up for his not-so-festive visit with Santa.

A number of social media users offered to send Michael a nerf gun, so his mother decided to put the strangers’ generosity to good use by organising a large nerf and toy donation to children in need.

