unilad
Advert

School Board Member Takes Elementary Students To Gay Bar And Gets Mixed Reactions

by : Emily Brown on : 28 Oct 2021 16:43
School Board Member Takes Elementary Students To Gay Bar And Gets Mixed ReactionsAlamy/Rosie's Bar and Grill/Facebook

A Florida school board member has received mixed reactions to a post showing her chaperoning students on a trip to a gay bar. 

Sarah Leonardi took to her official Broward County School Board member Facebook page to share pictures from the trip this week, showing images of the children sat inside Rosie’s Bar and Grill and posing next to its sign.

Advert

Rosie’s is a popular gay bar in Florida offering ‘amazing food and refreshing drinks and sassy fun’, according to its website, which also assures memorable experiences whether you are ‘LBGTQ+ or an ally…whether you are local or visiting’.

Rosie's bar sign (Rosie's bar and grill/Facebook)Rosie's bar and grill/Facebook

Leonardi described herself as ‘honored [sic]’ to have been able to accompany the children from Wilton Manors Elementary school to the bar, explaining she and the students walked over and ‘learned a lot about [the] community’ in the process.

The post also indicated the trip is nothing new for the school, as Leonardi added, ‘A huge thank you to Rosie’s Bar and Grill for hosting this special field trip every year!’

Advert

Though parents would have no doubt had to sign off on their children attending the bar, indicating they were accepting of the trip, some social media users have criticised the move.

Leonardi’s post was shared to the Twitter account ‘Libs of Tik Tok’, which describes itself as ‘Showing how society is deteriorating through videos’.

In response to the post, one person wrote, ‘What in the ACTUAL f**k is THIS!? These kids are way too young to be involved in anything like this! Let them make their own choices when they’re able to make decisions like this! Seems we’re past that point now. Kids are being force-fed this stuff and it’s not fair to them!’

Advert

Other Twitter users described the trip as ‘egregious’ and ‘bullsh*t’, though one responded to say it sounded like a ‘cool field trip’.

Another comment reads, ‘I… I don’t see anything wrong here?’

Many people have argued that taking children to a bar is wrong in itself, regardless of whether it was a gay bar or not. Neither Leonardi nor Broward School District appears to have responded to the backlash at the time of writing, October 28.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Toys R Us Is Returning Four Years After Going Bust
News

Toys R Us Is Returning Four Years After Going Bust

Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Her Sex Life With Will Smith
Celebrity

Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Her Sex Life With Will Smith

Insulate Britain Protesters Have Ink Thrown In Their Faces Amid Motorway Chaos
News

Insulate Britain Protesters Have Ink Thrown In Their Faces Amid Motorway Chaos

Gordon Ramsay Finally Speaks Out After Presenter Steve Allen Body Shamed His Daughter
Celebrity

Gordon Ramsay Finally Speaks Out After Presenter Steve Allen Body Shamed His Daughter

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Life, Florida, LGBTQ+, no-article-matching

Credits

Sarah Leonardi/Facebook

  1. Sarah Leonardi/Facebook

    @sarahmkleonardi

 