Minnesota School Bus Driver To Be Laid To Rest In Bus Casket ABC 10

Glen Paul Davis drove the school bus for 55 years. He recently passed away – and his casket is the perfect tribute to his career.

Advert

‘Glennie’ was responsible for the transport of Grand Meadow students between the years of 1949 and 2005. Not a single incident or hiccup, his driving days were a glimmering ode to a job well done.

He was a beloved member of the community in Grand Meadow, Minnesota. Unfortunately, Glennie passed away on Saturday, February 15, at the age of 88. However, a poignant tribute has been crafted in the form of a custom casket – designed just like a school bus.

The amazing cask was donated by Grand Meadow’s Jim Hindt of Hindt Funeral Home (to design it, Hindt called upon the help of his family to help paint and decorate it, just for Glennie).

Advert

While it was a joke at first, Hindt told ABC 10 Glennie quickly became a fan of the casket, even showing people he met pictures of it.

Glennie was a lifelong farmer, having graduated from the same Grand Meadow school he ended up driving the bus for. According to his obituary, he was a major supporter of the school system, as well as its Superlarks sports teams.

RIP Glennie – you can read more about his life here.