School Bus Evacuated After Florida Student Sprayed Too Much Axe Body Spray

Public Domain Pictures/axe/Instagram

A school bus in the US had to be evacuated after a student sprayed too much Axe body spray.

And it’s not even time for the Christmas gift sets yet.

The incident took place in Manatee County, Florida, when a bus carrying Buffalo Creek Middle School students started to become consumed by the overpowering smell of Axe.

Pixabay

The stench was so powerful the school bus driver believed something was wrong and pulled over at the intersection of 119th Avenue East and Erie Road, near Parrish. The passengers were then evacuated, according to the Manatee County School District.

It’s not clear exactly how much body spray had been used but it was obviously a hefty amount if it managed to make its way through the entire, long vehicle.

The student responsible for the smelly ride has not been named, but I think it’s safe to say they’d been a victim of the Axe advertisements.

The adverts suggest the product will make the user more cool, calm and collected, as well as attractive, desirable and nice smelling and it seems like the student in this case wanted to maximise his chances of becoming all of those things by using as much Axe as possible.

Unfortunately the body spray didn’t quite have the desired effect. In fact, it had the opposite effect as everyone on board the bus was forced to get away from the smell as quickly as possible.

The situation was so dire the emergency services actually had to come and perform check ups on the young bus passengers to ensure they hadn’t inhaled too much spray, but luckily no one had to be taken to hospital as a result of the student’s excessive spritzing, the Miami Herald reports.

The school bus proved to be too contaminated by Axe to re-board, so another bus arrived to the scene to pick up the students and continue the journey.

It’s not clear whether the can of Axe was confiscated to prevent the student from making the same mistake again, or whether they’d used the entire contents of the bottle on the first bus, but hopefully they’ll have learned their lesson.

A spritz or two is definitely enough.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]