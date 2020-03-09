Schoolboy Pens Hilarious Letter To Prince Harry After Hugging Meghan Markle
A teenager has written a hilarious letter to Prince Harry after hugging Meghan Markle when she visited his school.
The Duchess of Sussex visited Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham on Friday, March 6, where headboy Aker Okoye was lucky enough to received a hug from Markle.
In the amusing photos, 16-year-old Aker can be seen absolutely beaming as he embraces the Duchess, something which apparently breaks ‘royal protocol’, but who’s really keeping check.
Meghan visited the school in aid of International Women’s Day, which was yesterday, March 8.
Following the embrace, Okoye has since written a letter to Prince Harry addressing the fact he ‘cuddled his wife’.
The letter read, as per The Sun:
Dear Harry and Meghan. Harry, hope you don’t mind me writing this letter.
I hope you didn’t mind me cuddling your wife. I was just overwhelmed and shocked to see her arrive at my school.
It was a pleasure to hear her speech and to speak in front of her as well. She is truly inspirational.
I nearly met you [Harry[ last year when you came to East London to open the Future Youth Zone but I was away with the school. I hope to meet you one day.
Good luck for the future. With kind regards, Aker.
When talking to the pupils of the school, Markle apologised as they had no idea the Duchess was visiting, leaving them all understandably gobsmacked.
Meghan then invited a ‘brave young man’ to come up on stage and talk about the importance behind International Women’s Day.
This is where headboy Aker volunteered himself and, upon walking to the stage, received a roar of applause from his fellow pupils.
After being welcomed on stage by Meghan, Aker opened his speech by saying: ‘She’s really beautiful, innit. At which Meghan couldn’t help but laugh.
Following his encounter with the soon-to-be ex-royal, Aker said it was the ‘best day of his life so far,’ and we can completely understand why.
Speaking to The Sun, Okoye’s dad Erick, 42, didn’t realise his teenage son has been lucky enough to hug the Duchess.
He said:
[Aker] told us Meghan visited the school but forgot to tell us he’d gone up on the stage while she was there and had hugged her.
He’s really excited by it all. It sounds like Meghan took it well which is great. I think this will stay with him for the rest of his life.
This will be one of the final royal engagements Meghan will be undertaking, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially be stepping down from April 1.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Life, Dagenham, Headboy, hug, letter, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, School