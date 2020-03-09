Schoolboy Pens Hilarious Letter To Prince Harry After Hugging Meghan Markle

Dear Harry and Meghan. Harry, hope you don’t mind me writing this letter.

I hope you didn’t mind me cuddling your wife. I was just overwhelmed and shocked to see her arrive at my school.

It was a pleasure to hear her speech and to speak in front of her as well. She is truly inspirational.

I nearly met you [Harry[ last year when you came to East London to open the Future Youth Zone but I was away with the school. I hope to meet you one day.

Good luck for the future. With kind regards, Aker.