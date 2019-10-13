Schoolgirl Refuses To Answer ‘Offensive’ Homework Question

Naomi Pacheco/NBC News

A schoolgirl wrote a note to her teacher explaining why she had refused to answer one of her homework questions, deeming it to be ‘offensive’ and ‘rude’.

Rhythm Pacheco, 10, has since been praised for her actions after her mum, Naomi, shared the note online, with many commending the fourth grader for standing up for her beliefs.

Naomi first discovered her daughter’s handiwork when Rhythm called her over one evening to look at her maths homework, after the 10-year-old said she wasn’t answering one question because it was ‘wrong’.

The question the young girl was referring to read as follows: ‘The table to the right shows the weight of three Grade 4 students. How much heavier is Isabel than the lightest student?’

The problem? Rhythm believed the question was offensive to young girls who might already feel insecure about their bodies, and so wanted to point this out to her teacher for future reference.

Her mum Naomi told TODAY Style:

Rhythm circled the question on the math worksheet and wrote ‘WHAT!’ She drew an arrow that pointed to the question and wrote, ‘Sorry I won’t write this, it’s rude’.

The 10-year-old then wrote a note to her teacher explaining why she couldn’t answer the question, which explained that she didn’t want to be rude but that ‘judging people’s weight’ is not ‘very nice’.

Rhythm, who did end up solving the problem without indicating which child was heavier, said she decided to write the note to her teacher because she didn’t want similar questions to keep appearing on her classmate’s homework.

The young girl explained:

I was very nervous I would get in trouble for not writing out the question, but I still solved the problem. My teacher spoke to me about it and made me feel like she was on my side.

Her mum said Rhythm’s maths teacher at Grant Elementary School in Murray, Utah, completely understood her point of view and ‘handled the situation with such care’. She even responded to her note and told Rhythm that she didn’t have to write out the answer.

The Murray City School District’s communications and public information specialist, D. Wright, told TODAY they are pleased that Rhythm’s teacher handled the situation in such a positive manner, praising the teacher in question for being ‘sensitive, supportive and understanding’.

The curriculum programme responsible for the question, Eureka Math, said they had never received this type of feedback before and explained that they use both boy and girl names in their problem sets.

However, the programme’s creator, Chad Colby, said they are taking it seriously:

User feedback is a vital part of our culture. We are grateful to receive constructive feedback from students, teachers and parents alike. We apologise for any discomfort or offence caused by the question. Please know that we will replace this question in all future reprints, and suggest that teachers supply students with an appropriate replacement question in the interim.

And although the question might seem trivial to some, Naomi says both she and Rhythm’s dad are ‘extremely proud’ of their daughter for ‘standing up for what is right’.

