​Scientist Bill Nye’s Experiment On TikTok Shows How Effective Face Masks Can Be

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 10 Jul 2020 08:55
​Scientist Bill Nye Did An Experiment On TikTok To Show How Effective Face Masks Can Be​Scientist Bill Nye Did An Experiment On TikTok To Show How Effective Face Masks Can Be@billnye/TikTok

Scientist Bill Nye did an experiment on TikTok to perfectly demonstrate how effective wearing a face mask can be.

Commonly know as ‘Bill Nye the Science Guy’, the 64-year-old really hit home on why wearing a face mask during the ongoing health crisis is so important.

The TikTok newcomer already has 2.3 million followers, and with clever videos like these you can understand why.

Nye shared the videos on the platform yesterday, July 9, where he uses a range of fabrics to cover his mouth while attempting to blow out a candle.

Bill NyeBill Nye@billnye/TikTok
First using a scarf, Nye explained how the fabric accessory is good for keeping your neck warm, but isn’t anywhere near as effective when blocking air coming out of your mouth. Covering his mouth with the scarf he successfully blows the candle out.

Using the same technique, he then covers his mouth with a home made mask that effectively ‘blocks the movement of air’ meaning the scientists isn’t able to blow the candle out while wearing it.

He added, ‘If you’re wearing one of these you’re protecting yourself and others around you.’

See the clever TikTok here:

Explaining the importance of wearing a mask, Nye said:

Why do people in the scientific community want you to wear a face mask when you are out in public? Masks prevent particles from my respiratory system from getting into your respiratory system. Blocking the movement of air is an old trick.

In a second video, he continues his experiment with an N-95 mask – commonly worn by medical professionals – which also successfully fails to blow the candle out while wearing it.

Nye again explains the importance of wearing a face mask during the pandemic.

He shouts at the camera:

The main reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect me from you and to protect particles from your respiratory systems from getting into my respiratory system.

Everybody this is literally a matter of life or death – and when I use the word literally, I mean the word literally.

[…] If you’re out in public please wear a mask.

The second video has already generated over two million likes and 42,000 comments proving he’s successfully homed in on the importance of wearing one.

One person commented, ‘I trust this man with my life y’all’, while someone else said, ‘You know its serious when Bill Nye speaks up.’

Bill has officially spoken, people.

It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.

Topics: Celebrity, Bill Nye, Bill Nye the Science Guy, Face Masks, Life, Now, TikTok, Viral

