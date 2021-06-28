unilad
Scientist Who Helped Create AstraZeneca Vaccine Receives Emotional Standing Ovation At Wimbledon

by : Emily Brown on : 28 Jun 2021 18:07
Piersmorgan/Instagram/PA

Fans gathered at Wimbledon today showed their appreciation for a scientist who helped create the AstraZeneca vaccine with an emotional and spontaneous standing ovation.

Following months of lockdowns and nationwide restrictions, life in the UK recently started to regain some form of normality largely down to the coronavirus vaccine rollout, which began towards the end of 2020 and continues today.

Oxford University professor Sarah Gilbert is one of the scientists who worked so hard on creating a vaccine to help tackle the global outbreak, and her work on the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine was recognised on Centre Court before play began at Wimbledon today, June 28.

See footage of the heartwarming moment below:

Organisations that have contributed to the UK’s fight against coronavirus were named over the speakers at the sporting event, and while each received applause, some of the loudest cheers came at the mention of Gilbert and the staff of the NHS.

Gilbert’s recognition comes after she was awarded a damehood in the Queen’s birthday honours earlier this month, and the scientist could be seen smiling at the appreciation she received from her seat in the royal box.

Sarah Gilbert in the Royal Box (PA Images)PA Images

Discussing the creation of the vaccine earlier this year, per BBC News, Gilbert said she and her colleagues saw the challenge as a ‘race against the virus’, rather than a ‘race against other vaccine developers.’

Other individuals who have contributed to the efforts during the pandemic are also set to be invited to watch the Grand Slam event from the royal box, Reuters reports, with Gilbert joined in the seats today by Captain Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.

