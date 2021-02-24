Scottish Guy Misses Out On £156 Million Lottery Win By One Number To Win £666 Instead

aidanmurrayyy/Twitter

A Scottish man was one lottery number away from winning £156 million. Instead, in a devilish twist of fate, he won £666.

Putting a lottery ticket on is a curse. Every single time, without fail, you get your hopes up. ‘I’ll just chuck a lucky dip on,’ you think. ‘It’s only £2, what’s the harm? Just a bit of fun.’

As the draw comes closer, your mind starts racing, thinking how you’d spend all that cash if your numbers actually came in. Now, imagine watching the balls roll along the rail, coming in one by one, only to just miss the jackpot – on this occasion, it appears to be the work of Satan himself.

Aidan Murray, from Clydebank, went viral after sharing a screenshot of his lottery ticket and the results. He’d chosen the following numbers: 05, 09, 15, 25 and 29, with 06 and 07 as his Lucky Stars.

Then came the EuroMillions draw: 05, 09, 25, 29, 30 with Lucky Stars of 06 and 07. One number away from the £157,644,778 jackpot. The 24-year-old wrote, ‘One number away from 156 million hahahaha n only won 666 quid.’

He told The Scottish Sun, ‘I couldn’t believe it. I was gutted… sitting checking the numbers I was shaking, like actually shaking. Basically sh*tting myself.’

Aidan continued, ‘I had bought two tickets online and bought another two in the shop on the way to work. So when I checked the online ones I knew nobody had won the jackpot but I had no idea I was that close. I got out the car and sprinted into the house to show my mum, dad and brother. None of us could believe it.’

After sleeping on it, he felt better about the close call. ‘I’ll get a wee Chinese tonight and treat the family. Me and my girlfriend are saving for a house so I reckon £500 will go towards that,’ he said.

