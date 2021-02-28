Seattle Woman Finds Kilo Of Cocaine In Sewing Kit She Bought At Thrift Shop

Pixabay/Seattle Police Department

A Seattle woman who bought a crochet kit at a thrift store was surprised to find a kilo of cocaine bundled up inside.

The woman, who had purchased the kit to crochet animal hats, grew suspicious after finding a package bound by a yellow rubber inside. It had ‘100%’ written on the outside and gave off an ‘odd odour’, Seattle Police Department said in a statement.

Advert 10

She notified the police who later confirmed that the package did indeed contain more than two pounds of cocaine. Officers did not say how the crochet kit ended up at a Goodwill thrift shop.

Seattle Police Department

Goodwill has since issued a statement saying it has strict policies in place to avoid such incidents.

‘The safety of our customers and employees is our first priority and it is our policy is to keep hazardous, dangerous or recalled materials away from our stores. We do our best to identify and remove those items if they are found,’ a spokesperson told Seattle Times.

Advert 10

A similar incident was reported in Arizona this week after parents bought their daughter a toy glow worm from a thrift shop. While cleaning and washing the toy before handing it over to their child, the pair found a sandwich bag containing 5,000 pills of what they suspected to be fentanyl inside.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Medically, the drug is used to treat severe pain in patients after surgery.

‘Parents purchased a glow worm at a thrift store in El Mirage for their daughter and found a sandwich bag with over 5,000 pills believed to be fentanyl inside. They called #phoenixpolice and gave the dangerous drugs to officers,’ the Phoenix Police Department said.

Advert 10

‘Great job parents! Remember, please inspect all opened and used items for your family’s safety,’ the department added.