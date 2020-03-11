The second person ever to be cleared of HIV has revealed his identity in an effort to be an ‘ambassador of hope’ to others with the condition.

Adam Castillejo, known as ‘the London patient’, went public on Monday, March 9, after being declared free of HIV last year.

Castillejo, 40, was diagnosed with HIV in 2003 and lived with it until he underwent a bone marrow transplant to treat blood cancer. The donor carried a mutation that impeded the ability of HIV to enter cells, so the transplant worked to replace Castillejo’s immune system with one resistant to the virus.

Second Person Cleared Of HIV Wants To Be An 'Ambassador Of Hope' Andrew Testa/New York Times/Redux/eyevine

Though the operation had the effect of clearing his HIV, it was intended to cure his cancer and is not a practical option for the widespread curing of the virus due to the risks involved.

Castillejo spoke out about his experience in an interview with The New York Times, where he recalled how the world reacted to the news he had been cleared of HIV.

He said:

I was watching TV, and it’s, like, ‘OK, they’re talking about me’. It was very strange, a very weird place to be.

At first, doctors were unsure whether Castillejo’s HIV had really gone, and initially referred to it being in ‘remission’ rather than ‘cured’.

Medics are now more certain, though, as Castillejo’s virologist, Dr. Ravindra Gupta of the University of Cambridge, commented:

We think this is a cure now, because it’s been another year and we’ve done a few more tests.

Castillejo decided to reveal his identity after talking through his decision with his doctors, friends and mother, though in conversations about him being cured he refers to himself as LP (London Patient), which he considers to be his ‘work’ identity.

Speaking about his decision, Castillejo said:

This is a unique position to be in, a unique and very humbling position. I want to be an ambassador of hope.

Castillejo was diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma in 2011, and after living with HIV for so many years he described the news as ‘another death sentence’. Years of harsh chemotherapy followed, and when treatments continued to fail Castillejo found himself suffering mentally as well as physically.

He disappeared for a couple of weeks in late 2014, during which time he says he ‘switched off’ from his life, and he even contemplated going to Dignitas, the Swiss company that helps terminally ill people take their own lives.

Castillejo and his close friend Peter continued to search for solutions, and together they discovered Dr. Ian Gabriel, an expert in bone marrow transplants for treating cancer, including in people with HIV.

Castillejo was matched with his donor and eventually received the transplant on May 13, 2016. He spent months in hospital in the aftermath, but in October 2017 he was strong enough to stop taking his HIV medications to see if he was rid of the virus.

So far, his body has shown no evidence of the virus apart from fragments the doctors call ‘fossils’ and what appears to be a long-term biological memory of having once been infected. It seems the operation successfully cured both his cancer and HIV.

Timothy Brown, the first person to be cleared of HIV, underwent a similar treatment to treat cancer.

Dr. Gupta, who announced the news of Castillejo’s cure, emphasised the importance of the news, saying:

It is a second case of cure. It means the first one wasn’t an anomaly or a fluke.

Castillejo is now determined to live his private life to the full by pursuing his passion of adventuring and travelling the world.