Security Guards Horrified As ‘Skinwalker’ Appears Out Of Dark In Chilling Video

An eerie video has emerged from Canada which appears to show a ‘skinwalker’ appearing from the darkness, leaving a group of security guards completely terrified.

The footage has been shared to TikTok by TikToker @rananas007, and was apparently taken at around midnight during an 8pm to 8am shift.

In the vid, which has liked well over one million times at the times of writing, a strange, humanoid shape can be seen walking towards the security guards, one of whom gasps, ‘what the hell is that?’

It’s unclear exactly what has been caught on camera, but it doesn’t look like something I would want to run into in the middle of the night.

Many of those in the comments had their own ideas about what it was they were looking at, from ‘a WHOLE ghost’ to Bigfoot.

However, one of the most prevailing theories in the comment section was that the security guards were actually looking at a skinwalker, a terrifying creature rooted in Native American culture.

According to Navajo lore, the skinwalker is a type of evil witch with transformative abilities. Using supernatural powers, they are able to to turn themselves into, possess, or otherwise disguise themselves as any creature they wish.

It’s certainly a disturbing idea, and the guards in the video – who end the clip shrieking with laughter – are certainly braver than I would have been.

In a second TikTok vid, @rananas007 shared more footage of the mysterious creature, this time walking a little way ahead of them along a dirt road.

She explained:

We went to a back road by the same gate, seen something and tried to back into a field we’d seen behind us. And yes we are chicken sh*ts.

After the second vid, followers were even more creeped out, with one person commenting, ‘I’m not even there and I’m scared’.

Another shuddered:

Why aren’t you screaming, that would be so scary!

If this is indeed a Skinwalker – and commenters are divided on this – then by this time, it really could be anywhere, with these individuals possessing the ability to run for long distances, potentially more than 200 miles in a single evening. Sleep tight…