Self-Taught Dominatrix Got Paid £1k To Run Over Guy’s Laptop While He Watched
A dominatrix who earns £15,000 a month torturing men was once paid £1,000 to run over a guy’s phone and laptop while he watched.
Melisande Sin, 25, had an interest in BDSM long before she began a career in it, although she initially worked in business and finance before realising it wasn’t for her.
The self-titled ‘misfit’ and ‘rebel’, from Gdansk, Poland, decided to open her own BDSM dungeon Sin Sinsters Dungeon, shortly after leaving her job in finance, which gave her the freedom she desired.
A self-taught dominatrix for the most part – although she has taken classes from others to expand her list of specialist skills, including medical play, whipping and rope bondage – Melisande charges between £250 and £500 for a session.
While her sessions last for an hour at least, most are preferentially longer. In fact, the longest session she’s ever done lasted almost six days and saw the submissive sleeping in a cell.
In addition to running sessions and managing the dungeon, the 25-year-old also has a line of BDSM furniture, produces ‘Femdom’ videos, and will soon launch a mistress directory. There’s much more to it than just ‘holding a whip and looking attractive,’ she says.
Melisande explained:
I was interested in the BDSM lifestyle before it became my profession. I was always the one ‘wearing the trousers’ in all of my relationships. I am a natural leader and I like to have things my own way and boss people around.
I was a good student but also a bit of a misfit and rebel… I can’t really say this job has helped me develop a strong mind-set – that brought me to the job. I must say, it has helped me accept myself fully. I don’t feel guilty for being stronger than most men.
My rates do not just reflect the time spent in the session. They reflect years of gathering knowledge, the effort I put into creating a play-space, and the endless hours I spend managing my business on the admin side. There is much more to it than holding a whip and looking attractive.
The dominatrix has a relatively young demographic and usually caters to men aged between 25 and 35 years old. That said, she also has experience with women, couples and some older men.
Despite knowing her demographic, Melisande says she is constantly surprised by the variety of requests she receives, adding: ‘I do get a lot of strange, extreme or even unsafe requests. Obviously, I turn them down.’
Others she doesn’t turn down though, and she was once paid £1,000 to drive a man’s car over his phone and laptop while he watched. ‘I guess his strong materialistic side was telling him this would be the ultimate torture,’ she said.
She is also currently in the process of personally tattooing one of her personal slaves with a full body suit of tattoos of her choosing – including a branding of her name.
The dominatrix explained:
Most requests include using someone as an ashtray, ball-busting, or spanking. These might seem bizarre or extreme to the common public but this is perfectly normal. If practised safely, these pose no threat to the individual’s health and are part of a healthy curiosity into the realm of sexuality.
Although the work of a professional dominatrix is deeply rooted in sexuality, it has nothing to do with sex. We do not have sex or any intimate contact. I maintain a strict CFNM – clothed female, naked male – convention.
Melisande is happily married and does not find that her line of work affects her own relationship, with nudity and sexual intercourse being a definite no-go in her line of work, as it contradicts the power-play involved in being a dominatrix.
In fact, her and her husband share an adventurous side – something they both choose to embrace – and Melisande even wore a latex wedding dress on the couple’s big day.
Ultimately, Melisande hopes her work will help other adults become comfortable in their own skin by breaking societal norms and speaking openly about their desires. ‘My sessions serve as a safe haven for people to speak openly about their desires, hopes, and fears,’ she explained.
