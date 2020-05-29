Self-Taught Dominatrix Got Paid £1k To Run Over Guy’s Laptop While He Watched

I was interested in the BDSM lifestyle before it became my profession. I was always the one ‘wearing the trousers’ in all of my relationships. I am a natural leader and I like to have things my own way and boss people around.

I was a good student but also a bit of a misfit and rebel… I can’t really say this job has helped me develop a strong mind-set – that brought me to the job. I must say, it has helped me accept myself fully. I don’t feel guilty for being stronger than most men.

My rates do not just reflect the time spent in the session. They reflect years of gathering knowledge, the effort I put into creating a play-space, and the endless hours I spend managing my business on the admin side. There is much more to it than holding a whip and looking attractive.