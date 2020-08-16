Senior Home Residents Spent Lockdown Getting Drunk Tattoos Wesley House Assisted Living/Facebook

While the rest of us spent lockdown bingeing everything on Netflix and baking banana bread, a number of senior citizens enjoyed getting drunk and trying out temporary tattoos.

The pensioners live in Wesley House Assisted Living in Hillsboro, Texas, and I know what you’re thinking because yes, I want to move there too. It sounds like a hoot.

Elderly people are at high risk of suffering from coronavirus, so health experts have advised that they shield themselves from others in an effort to stay safe. Knowing that isolation could get tedious, staff at Wesley House decided to mix things up a bit by offering some unconventional pastimes.

In a post shared on Facebook, the assisted living facility shared images of an ice bucket full of beverages, a temporary tattoo station and a whole host of residents showing off their new ink.

Alongside the images, a caption read: ‘This quarantine has got us going wild! Had a few drinks and got tattoos!’

In a statement to KSAT, staff from the facility said quarantine had been tough on its 30 residents, many of who are ‘very independent’.

They explained:

Having them on lockdown has really made a big change in their lives.

Wesley House has hosted ‘happy hour’ events in the past, so it did the same during lockdown in the hope of preserving a sense of normality. Staff were on hand to help out as they offered both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and temporary tattoos of flowers, butterflies and feathers, alongside other patterns.

Staff from the facility said:

All of our employees help during activities, so that makes residents more open to participating as well. We are trying to keep their lives as normal as possible during this difficult time for them.

Wesley House has thankfully managed to avoid a coronavirus outbreak, but staff members continue to abide by health guidelines to ensure its residents stay safe.

Residents took it in turns to enter the dining area to take part in the temporary tattoo event, where they were allowed to remain for around 10 minutes before going back to their rooms. Staff then disinfected tables and chairs to ensure everything was clean for the next residents.

Staff commented:

We have had dance parties, rotating residents in and out of the dining room.

As of August 15, Texas’ Department of State Health Services had recorded 340 cases of COVID-19 in Hill County since the beginning of the outbreak in Texas.