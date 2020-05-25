Sex Worker Creates New NSFW Genre She Calls Spite Porn

Spite Porn allieeveknox/Instagram

An adult content creator with a specialism in findom – financial domination – has coined a new and intriguing term for a very specific type of humiliation.

Allie Eve Knox works as a sex worker, content creator, and fetish performer, and identifies as being a findomme, or financial dominatrix.

She’s been involved sex work since 2014, after finding herself in debt after finishing up grad school. In the years since, it’s fair to say she’s had some fairly unusual requests for her fetish content, and she has described her brand as being all about the ‘ridiculous and strange’.

Allie loves the sense of ‘freedom and empowerment’ her lucrative and multifaceted career has given her, and, after six years in the business, she is very rarely shocked by the requests she receives.

Speaking with UNILAD, Allie – who describes herself as ‘hateful, mean, and greedy as fuck’ on her Twitter bio – said:

The typical fetish is the man himself would tell me the ways to shame him and I would deliver that way. This is very common content for me.

Previous clients have requested videos where Allie acts out the part of a mean stepmother or a ‘homewrecker’ who decides to ‘fuck your wife instead of you’. She’s even acted as a ‘rogue evil therapist’ who ends up dragging a patient deeper and deeper into their foot fetish addiction.

However, even Allie was taken by surprise when she had a request from a woman who wanted her to send an imaginatively humiliating message to her ex husband, in the form of what Allie had termed, ‘spite porn’.

Allie reportedly had ‘no idea’ how the scorned wife came across her services, but she did reveal that the former spouse had an obsession with porn and a penchant for blonde women.

This led Allie to guess she had been chosen on account of being his type or perhaps even because he had been a previous fan of hers.

Allie told UNILAD:

I really would like to believe that the ex wife was a fan and has seen all of my shitposts on Twitter or my humiliation vids in the past and that is why she chose me.

The vengeful wife proceeded to give ‘very specific examples’ about the ways in which her former beloved ‘truly truly fucking sucked’, allowing Allie to make an excruciatingly personal piece of shaming content.

The two women discussed the content Allie would use within the vid, as well as the content that would be edited out in order for her to resell the clip.

Allie explained:

I used those examples in her exclusive version of the video. I shot the video so that I could edit out those specific sections pretty easily and leave the rest of the video as a typical humiliation video to resell to others that are turned on by a good shaming.

And what a video it was. For the first few minutes, Allie can be seen acting sultry and leading the viewer into a false sense of lust security. But then she pounces, with the four words very few fans would want to hear: ‘I’ve befriended your ex-wife’.

Laughing with wicked relish, Allie breaks forth into a breathtaking list of colourful insults; referring to the shamed ex as a ‘stupid, careless, selfish son-of-a-bitch’ and then some.

You can check out part of the explosive clip in the following tweet:

Pondering over whether or not this vid marks the beginning of a new genre, Allie added:

I’m not sure if this starts something new but I hope that the one that I made empowered her to finally be able to speak her mind and I am honoured to have been the vessel and messenger.

According to Allie, this is the very first time in her lengthy career that she received such a request, which she regards to be unique and unlikely to happen again.

However, she admitted to having made ‘plenty of spite vids’ on her own, telling UNILAD:

When a man in my life pisses me off or screws up, I always make a vid about it, bitching at men generically but using that man in my life as my inspiration for all the things that I say and feel.

The video in question has well over 20,000 views at the time of writing, and Allie has so far enjoyed a ‘super positive’ response, with many fellow members of the sex work community having her back.

According to Allie:

It is all of our greatest dreams, to help facilitate a woman with her feelings toward a shitty male!

It’s not clear whether or not the woman ever actually sent the vid to her ex husband, but she was said to be ‘very pleased and entertained’ as well as being confidently happy that her ex would absolutely hate it.

After thanking Allie for the ‘wonderful video’, she even sent over a follow up tip.

Allie said:

I hope it provided her with some entertainment and helped her feel some closure.

Allie was also pleased by the woman’s refreshing response to the creation of the video; never passing blame on to sex workers, despite this being one of her grievances with her ex:

Instead of blaming me for that issue, which some women do, she paid me to help her deliver the message and was happy to pay for my professional services. This is huge for me and I couldn’t be happier about helping her release.

Whether or not others will request ‘spite porn’ vids of their own remains to be seen. However, after the vid went viral, Allie found herself being commissioned for ‘a shit ton of humiliation videos’, with lockdown proving to be no barrier for those who enjoy being shamed.