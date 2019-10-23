‘Sexually Repressed’ Mormon Missionary Woman Quits Church To Become Porn Star

iamaddieandrews/Instagram

A Mormon missionary who claimed she felt ‘sexually repressed’ by the church has now become a popular porn star.

Advertisements

Addie Andrews has risen to the top of the porno world, recently being named Penthouse magazine’s ‘Pet of the Month’, despite her religious past.

The 30-year-old has even claimed to see similarities between her former job as a missionary and her current role as an adult film star.

Advertisements

As per the New York Post, she said:

I felt the most fulfilled when I was physically helping people.

Addie grew up in a small town in the Pacific Northwest where her parents pushed her into a religious lifestyle. At 17, she joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The porn star said followers ‘were so welcoming and wanted to do well by me’.

She had only had sex once before becoming a Mormon, and from then on she stuck to the religion’s strict rules against premarital sex because she said it was ‘a very serious sin and shameful thing to do’.

Advertisements

Addie recalled:

The deeper I got into the religion, the farther from my own identity I got.

While practising as a Mormon, it was Addie’s mission to try and get others in the US to convert to her faith.

Addie was 26 by the time she had sex for a second time.

Advertisements

She said:

I was very sexually repressed. You’re essentially a nun, devoted to your religion for that period of time.

Her religion meant she was unable to be sexual or watch films on the Sabbath.

However, it all got too much when she wasn’t allowed to be a bridesmaid at her sister’s wedding. She says they deemed her dress as being too ‘immodest’, which is what made her reconsider her faith.

Addie was also desperate to go back to her previous passions, which were singing, dancing and acting.

In 2017, she stopped attending church and by the following year had moved to California to become an actress. Despite having a degree, she struggled to find work, and ended up becoming an exotic dancer.

It was her dancing, Addie says, that led people to become interested in her curvy physique, explaining, ‘I started getting contacted by a lot of porn agents.’

Since then, even her family have managed to get on board with her new profession.

She explained:

I knew that they’d be a little shocked when I told them about my adult work. My brother said, ‘I will definitely never watch your porn, but you seem happier than ever, so I support your decision.’

Although they’re accepting of her new life, Addie’s family have understandably chosen not to follow her career.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]