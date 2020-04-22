unilad
Shapeshifting Colour-Changing UFOs Captured On Camera In Night Sky

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 22 Apr 2020 13:40
Pen News/Shadow Warriors

A beautiful and bizarre colour-changing UFO has been spotted in the sky above Derbyshire.

The shapeshifting mysterious object was filmed by Glossop-based duo the Shadow Warriors on two separate occasions, when flight and satellite trackers revealed no presence over the area, leaving people baffled as to what it could be.

It shows the enigmatic UFO changing colours and shape right before the Shadow Warriors’ very eyes.

Check it out here:

Wolf, who makes up one half of the Shadow Warriors, said:

I was surprised to see this weird colour-changing shapeshifting thing in sky.

I had no idea what it was, but I recorded video and took some still shots while filming.

At the start of video I noticed two objects, but then it goes into one, and it looks like it’s not a solid object as it keeps changing shape and colours, with a lot of reds, blues and greens.

On the next night it was more circular and didn’t change shape as much as the first time.

In a desperate attempt to find out what they had seen, Wolf consulted a satellite-tracking app, but she says it showed nothing overhead.

The pair were in Glossop when they captured the incredible footage, which is just a 15 mile journey away from Manchester airport. However, most planes have been grounded as a result of the current health crisis, and therefore a tracker for the airport found no nearby flights at the time of the film.

While it’s impossible to say for sure what the UFO was, Wolf and her partner, Bear, have been left even convinced that alien life has visited Earth.

Wolf said:

It’s either a UFO or some type of new shapeshifting satellite.

We are not alone and, like spirits, we can connect on a frequency that is invisible to the human eye.

If they’re good or bad aliens we don’t know.

The latest UFO sighting is one of many spotted in the UK, with many even being reported to the police.

One Derbyshire resident reported seeing a strange orange light close to Ladybower Dam in the Peak District in 1994.

According to one Derbyshire Constabulary record, she ‘reported seeing a large orange light moving horizontally and dropping slowly until it went below a line of hills,’ adding, ‘a cloud of smoke was seen to billow out from the light and it then disappeared.’

Much like the Shadow Warriors’ sighting, this couldn’t be matched with any flights.

Emma Rosemurgey

