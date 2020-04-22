Shapeshifting Colour-Changing UFOs Captured On Camera In Night Sky

I was surprised to see this weird colour-changing shapeshifting thing in sky.

I had no idea what it was, but I recorded video and took some still shots while filming.

At the start of video I noticed two objects, but then it goes into one, and it looks like it’s not a solid object as it keeps changing shape and colours, with a lot of reds, blues and greens.

On the next night it was more circular and didn’t change shape as much as the first time.