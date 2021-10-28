Ship Meant To Be Called Boaty McBoatface Makes Maiden Voyage Under New Name

But it’s only achievable if we get urgent action. If you work back, for example, from 2050, and ask what you need to do, you can’t rely on something coming along late in the day and saving us.

It’s about utilising the technologies we have now, getting them in place as soon as we can at scale. And that in itself requires R&D (research and development), and making sure that we use both technology, and, of course, natural actions, and the behavioural changes that we all need to take.