unilad
Advert

Shoe Zone Names Terry Boot As Next Finance Boss After Peter Foot Leaves

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 08 Mar 2021 17:10
Shoe Zone Names Terry Boot As Next Finance Boss After Peter Foot LeavesWikimedia/Pexels

Shoe Zone is evidently sticking with a theme, and has named Terry Boot as its next finance boss.

Boot will be filling Peter Foot’s shoes, the outgoing boss, effective immediately.

Advert

Foot unexpectedly left the business last month after just seven months in the role. Evidently, the job wasn’t the right fit for him.

This isn’t the first shoe retailer Boot has worked for; he’s previously had roles with Brantano Footwear as well as Jones Bootmaker.

PA

Anthony Smith, chief executive of Shoe Zone, expressed his excitement of Boot joining the team.

Advert

He said, as per Evening Standard:

We are delighted that Terry has agreed to join Shoe Zone and are confident that his considerable experience will strengthen the board.

With the high expectations Shoe Zone has of Boot, he had better put his best foot forward.

People have taken to Twitter to comment on the news of Boot’s hiring. Replying to a tweet, Specsavers wrote, ‘That’s weird, we’ve got Gary Glasses replacing Susan Spectacles in HR today.’

Advert

Another Twitter-user wrote, ‘Boot fits the bill to fill Foot’s boots to foot the bills as Shoezone finance boss.’ I couldn’t have put it better myself.

Someone else commented, ‘He was the sole candidate I imagine,’ as another person joked, ‘I wonder if Mr Boot and Mr Foot ever went toe-to-toe?’

The announcement of Boot joining the team coincided with Shoe Zone’s financial results. As of this morning, March 8, shares for the retailer had dropped to a £14.6 million pre-tax loss from a £6.7 million profit in the previous year, Evening Standard reports.

Advert

As it stands, all of Shoe Zone’s stores are shut as a result of COVID but will hopefully reopen April 12.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Eminem Hits Back At Gen Z For Trying To Cancel Him With New Video For ‘Tone Deaf’
Music

Eminem Hits Back At Gen Z For Trying To Cancel Him With New Video For ‘Tone Deaf’

NFL Star Wyatt Teller Faces Backlash For Killing 10-Foot Alligator And Posing With It
Animals

NFL Star Wyatt Teller Faces Backlash For Killing 10-Foot Alligator And Posing With It

TikToker Relives Horrifying Moment He Stabbed Himself In Balls During School Play
Viral

TikToker Relives Horrifying Moment He Stabbed Himself In Balls During School Play

Missouri Pastor Facing Backlash For Telling Women To Lose Weight And Strive To Be ‘Melania Trump’ Trophy Wife
News

Missouri Pastor Facing Backlash For Telling Women To Lose Weight And Strive To Be ‘Melania Trump’ Trophy Wife

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Life, UK

Credits

Evening Standard

  1. Evening Standard

    Boot fills Foot’s boots as Shoe Zone finance boss

 