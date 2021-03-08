Shoe Zone Names Terry Boot As Next Finance Boss After Peter Foot Leaves

Wikimedia/Pexels

Shoe Zone is evidently sticking with a theme, and has named Terry Boot as its next finance boss.

Boot will be filling Peter Foot’s shoes, the outgoing boss, effective immediately.

Foot unexpectedly left the business last month after just seven months in the role. Evidently, the job wasn’t the right fit for him.

This isn’t the first shoe retailer Boot has worked for; he’s previously had roles with Brantano Footwear as well as Jones Bootmaker.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of Shoe Zone, expressed his excitement of Boot joining the team.

He said, as per Evening Standard:

We are delighted that Terry has agreed to join Shoe Zone and are confident that his considerable experience will strengthen the board.

With the high expectations Shoe Zone has of Boot, he had better put his best foot forward.

People have taken to Twitter to comment on the news of Boot’s hiring. Replying to a tweet, Specsavers wrote, ‘That’s weird, we’ve got Gary Glasses replacing Susan Spectacles in HR today.’

Another Twitter-user wrote, ‘Boot fits the bill to fill Foot’s boots to foot the bills as Shoezone finance boss.’ I couldn’t have put it better myself.

Someone else commented, ‘He was the sole candidate I imagine,’ as another person joked, ‘I wonder if Mr Boot and Mr Foot ever went toe-to-toe?’

The announcement of Boot joining the team coincided with Shoe Zone’s financial results. As of this morning, March 8, shares for the retailer had dropped to a £14.6 million pre-tax loss from a £6.7 million profit in the previous year, Evening Standard reports.

As it stands, all of Shoe Zone’s stores are shut as a result of COVID but will hopefully reopen April 12.