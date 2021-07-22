Shop Bans Customers From Paying With ‘Bra Money’ During Heatwave

mattressking/Facebook

A shop in Dublin has banned customers from paying with ‘bra money’ as temperatures soar and shoppers risk getting increasingly sweaty.

With temperatures in Ireland reaching the high 20s, even so much as a stroll to another room can be enough to make people a bit clammy, so heading out to do some mattress shopping would most certainly make for a sweaty day.

Even if there’s a bit of a breeze or even air conditioning in the store, mattress shopping often requires a lot of up-and-down as customers figure out the best type of mattress for them – and don’t even get me started on the amount of perspiration there would be if you had to lug such a heavy item to a car.

Obviously, sweating is nothing to be ashamed of, but it’s something that’s best kept to yourself. With that in mind, staff at the store Mattress Mick in Dublin took it upon themselves to prevent customers from using money pulled from bras – a place where sweat can be known to gather on a hot day – though some people have argued money could also get moist if held in pockets or clutched in clammy hands.

A post shared on Mattress Mick’s Facebook page showed a sign that had been placed in the window of the store, boldly stating: ‘NO BRA MONEY’.

Underneath, an explanation read: ‘Due to increasing temperatures, and for our own personal safety, we will NOT be accepting any bra money. Sorry for any inconvenience.’

The image was shared online as an ‘URGENT’ alert for the company’s store in Coolock, with a caption which added: ‘Due to soaring heat wave across Dublin and on going safe trading with social distancing we would urge all customers not to pay us from their bras and keep your euro notes in your purse or handbag at all times.’

It’s unclear exactly how many customers had paid with so-called ‘bra money’ before the shop felt it necessary to ban the practice, but the sign suggests it was becoming an increasing problem in the store, and with temperatures set to remain high for the next few days, it’s certainly better to be safe than sorry – and sweaty.

The post and sign has been met with mixed reactions from Facebook users, with some showing amusement at the situation, while others questioned why the shop would risk turning down money.