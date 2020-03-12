Shopkeeper Chucks Chilli Powder At Would-Be Armed Robber

CCTV footage captured the moment a hero shopkeeper fended off an armed robber by throwing chilli powder in his face, and it’s all kinds of incredible.

Advert

The knife-wielding thief got more than he bargained for when he targeted the A1 Convenience Store in Kingstanding, Birmingham, and ended up with a face full of chilli powder.

The masked thug was sent packing moments after attempting to rob the shop, just before it closed at 10.30pm on Saturday, March 7.

Shopkeeper Chucks Chili Powder At Would-Be Armed Robber SWNS

Terrifying CCTV shows the offender, dressed head-to-toe in black with a balaclava across his face, brandishing a large blade as he demands cash from the manager.

Advert

But, the brave shopkeeper didn’t give in to the violent demands as he can be seen instinctively reaching beneath the counter before lobbing a handful of the eye-watering spice in the face of the crook.

The stunned man stumbles back as he is engulfed in an orange cloud of the chilli powder and dashes from the store in a panic. Who knew an everyday kitchen staple could be such a powerful weapon?

Shopkeeper Chucks Chili Powder At Would-Be Armed Robber SWNS

The store owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, has released the footage in a bid to highlight the crime but has not reported the matter to police. As a result, West Midlands Police have declined to comment on the incident.

Not all heroes wear capes, some work in convenience stores and know their way around a spice rack.