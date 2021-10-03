unilad
Advert

Simon Cowell’s £35,000 Horse Didn’t Win Him A Single Penny

by : Joe Harker on : 03 Oct 2021 17:26
Simon Cowell's £35,000 Horse Didn't Win Him A Single PennyAlamy

A horse Simon Cowell co-owned with TV presenting duo Ant and Dec cost them £35,000, but never won a single penny in prize fees.

They may have ruled the roost on ITV each Saturday night with shows like Britain’s Got Talent and X Factor, but when it came to the world of horse racing the trio of Cowell, Ant and Dec fell at the first hurdle.

Advert

Cowell is said to have originally wanted to name the horse after himself, but eventually the trio settled on It’s A Yes From Me, a homage to one of Cowell’s catchphrases during his time as a judge on the talent shows.

Simon Cowell (PA)PA Images

Things got off to a very bad start when It’s A Yes From Me finished fifth out of five in his first race, a result which rather set the tone for his undistinguished career.

In subsequent races Cowell’s horse went on to finish fifth, fifth again, sixth and then tenth before ending his career placing second from last in what would end up being his sixth and final race.

Advert

Perhaps realising It’s A Yes From Me wasn’t quite the racing thoroughbred they were hoping for when they spent £35,000 on him, Cowell, Ant and Dec decided not to race him again.

During an online chat to promote the release of their book, Once Upon A Tyne, Dec said described It’s A Yes From Me as ‘dreadfully slow’ and said the rubbish racehorse had since been rehomed.

He said, ‘It wasn’t a racehorse it was just a horse, because it didn’t race.’

Advert

‘Making TV shows is my passion. But racing is actually my second passion,’ Cowell recently told The Sun.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

China Bans Gay Relationships In Video Games
News

China Bans Gay Relationships In Video Games

Scarlett Johansson Settles Disney Lawsuit Over ‘Black Widow’
Celebrity

Scarlett Johansson Settles Disney Lawsuit Over ‘Black Widow’

96-Year-Old Ex-Nazi Concentration Camp Secretary Caught After Attempting Escape
News

96-Year-Old Ex-Nazi Concentration Camp Secretary Caught After Attempting Escape

Jeff Bezos’ Employees Release Essay Describing ‘Toxic’ Workplace At Blue Origin
Technology

Jeff Bezos’ Employees Release Essay Describing ‘Toxic’ Workplace At Blue Origin

Topics: Life, horses, Now, simon cowell

Credits

The Sun

  1. The Sun

    TOP OF THE FLOPS Simon Cowell was a flop in racing with ‘awful’ £35,000 horse he owned with Ant and Dec – that didn’t win a SINGLE penny

 