Single Gay Man Adopts Girl With Down's Syndrome After She's Rejected By 20 Families trapaluca/Instagram

A single gay man who adopted a girl with Down’s syndrome after she was rejected by 20 potential families has said she has ‘changed his life’.

Luca Trapanese, 43, from Naples, Italy, adopted little Alba when she was just 30 days old. Now, at nearly three years old, Alba is firmly part of the family with Luca saying he almost forgets she is adopted.

The 43-year-old already knew he wanted to adopt a disabled child when he found Alba, who had been rejected by a number of ‘traditional’ families after being given up by her birth mum.

man adopts girl with down syndrome trapaluca/Instagram

As president and founder of A Ruota Libera Onlus, which offers disabled people ‘the opportunity to socialise, cultivate their talents and integrate into the community’, Luca knew he had the opportunity to do something special.

He told UNILAD he made a request to the Juvenile Court of Naples even before Alba was born, hoping to adopt a disabled child ‘without placing any limits’ on them, having volunteered and worked with disabled people ever since he was a teenager. ‘I grew up in disability and gained the awareness that I could fulfil my desire for fatherhood with a disabled child,’ he explained.

Luca continued (translated to English):

For me, disability is not a defeat, it is not a shame but a different way of seeing life. Alba is perfect for me as she is and I don’t want to ‘heal’ her. I believe that we must go beyond disability and see the person. Every disabled person is a person and must be integrated and considered in our society like the others.

After making the request in court, Luca waited a few months until he received a call about Alba, who ‘had been left in hospital by her mother after the birth and was unable to find a traditional couple because she was a girl with Down’s syndrome’.

As a single, gay man, he took her in immediately and has spent the years since helping her to form her personality, describing her as a ‘true force of nature’ who is ‘very cheerful, exuberant, tenacious and also very stubborn’.

‘Alba and I are a family like any other,’ Luca told UNILAD. He explained that he ‘nursed her as a mother would have done’ and ‘raised her in the best possible way’, adding: ‘I am her father and family. For me she is my daughter, I almost forget I adopted her.’

He describes Alba as a happy young girl who ‘wakes up with a smile’ and hugs him frequently, with Luca adding: ‘She loves music and dancing a lot [and] she likes to go to school and be with other children.’

Luca also says she is a ‘very independent girl’ who ‘loves being outdoors and playing with our cat Giorgio who gives her everything’.

The proud dad says her personality was formed with him, and he tries to help her confidence grow by making it clear that he will ‘always be there’ for her. ‘She has a lot of faith in her father and is always looking for me,’ he said.

Luca says adopting Alba has ‘changed the life of [his] family’, as everyone loves and cherishes her – especially her grandparents who ‘often spoil’ her.

Hopefully this little family will continue to grow closer, and Alba continues to be a little force of nature!