Skegness Mum Creates Virtual McDonald’s Drive-Thru For Birthday Treat

I was about to start cooking dinner when my 11-year-old son Arron said, ‘It’s a shame McDonald’s and all takeaways are closed’, because it was his birthday on Friday.

So I decided to search YouTube for a drive-thru and made them a McMummies for tea and tried to make it entertaining. And yes they did enjoy it.

I made the nugget and chip holders from new envelopes cut in half and I draw a big M on them. That’s all I had to hand at the moment.