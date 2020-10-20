Skydiver’s Incredible Leap Of Faith Makes Him Look Like He’s Perched On Top Of World
Skydiving might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but one daredevil’s incredible photos make it hard to deny that it’s a breathtaking experience.
Jack McColl typically spends his days working as a financial consultant; a pastime that, while productive, isn’t really something that gets the heart racing.
In comparison, skydiving certainly offers that benefit, and you don’t even have to be the one doing it to feel that rush of excitement.
This video of Jack’s jump proves that watching the stunt is an experience in itself – check it out below:
The 27-year-old leapt from the plane above Washington, USA, while filming the scene at 14,000 feet with his GoPro 360. Jack captured footage that makes him look as if he is quite literally standing on top of the world, with the curved surface of the planet visible on the horizon – sorry, flat earthers.
Recalling his experience, Jack said:
It was the perfect weather and perfect day to be jumping out of a plane! I am grateful to be alive and grateful to be doing this!
The footage I captured got me so stoked that I wanted to get back up there and do it again!!
The skydiver shared his images online, where social media users dubbed the scene ‘amazing’ and ‘beautiful’.
One impressed Facebook user wrote:
Amazing photo! I do not have the courage to do something like this. They are very brave!
Another commented:
Wow!! You really have to be brave and very adventurous to do this but looks beautiful from here!!but wow just wow!!!!
Jack’s images allow us to see the world from a rare perspective, and it certainly shows those of us who haven’t been skydiving exactly what we’re missing. Incredible!
