Skydivers Jump Out Of Stalling Plane As It Plummets To The Ground In Shocking Video

ViralHog

Stomach-churning footage shows the moment a group of skydivers jumped from a stalled plane, moments before it plummeted.

In a clip that will no doubt horrify anyone with a fear of heights, the skydivers can be seen taking a daring leap together just in the nick of time, right before the craft spirals sharply downwards through the clouds.

Advert 10

The video, which has been released for aviation education purposes, was captured in the skies above Mosselbay, South Africa on October 14, 2021. Thankfully, all members of the group – who’d been unaware of any issues when they climbed out of the plane – managed to survive the terrifying ordeal.

Check it out below:

Loading…

According to an account given by videographer Bernard Janse van Rensburg, The Beechcraft King Air had been flying at 16,000 feet when the jumpers opened the door in preparation for their planned formation skydive.

Advert 10

‘As is normal, the skydive team was fully focused on achieving correct positioning and exit timing’, Van Rensburg recalled, ‘this intense focus on task resulted in many of the skydivers missing the tell-tale signs of an imminent stall’.

Van Rensburg did feel the craft ‘slip once and then twice’ after exiting, and twigged that something was not quite right. It was at this point that he decided to let go of the by then banking aircraft.

This all unfolded in the space of ‘just a few seconds’, with those outside the door and immediately inside quickly following suit.

ViralHog

Advert 10

Van Rensburg recalled:

With nine of us initially in the sky, there were still five skydivers inside of the aircraft. The moment was surreal and I could not believe what I was seeing. Everything happened in slow-motion and I remember thinking ‘am I really seeing the plane spinning nose down next to us’. After the spin, the aircraft started to veer underneath us but luckily did not make contact.

As the plane began recovering from the – still unstable – stall, another skydiver exited, leaving four skydivers and the pilot still inside.

Once Van Rensburg was satisfied that the plane had recovered, he scoured the sky for his team, spotting them creating ‘the pre-planned formations in a safe and normal manner’.

Advert 10

ViralHog

The plane returned and was safely landed on the runway, after which the frightening incident was reported to the South African CAA and PASA national safety and training officer.

The following day, the team reportedly made adjustments to their existing exit procedure after a discussion with the pilot and, thankfully, there have been ‘no further incidents or near-incidents’.