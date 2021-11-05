unilad
Advert

Skydivers Jump Out Of Stalling Plane As It Plummets To The Ground In Shocking Video

by : Julia Banim on : 05 Nov 2021 16:46
Skydivers Jump Out Of Stalling Plane As It Plummets To The Ground In Shocking VideoViralHog

Stomach-churning footage shows the moment a group of skydivers jumped from a stalled plane, moments before it plummeted.

In a clip that will no doubt horrify anyone with a fear of heights, the skydivers can be seen taking a daring leap together just in the nick of time, right before the craft spirals sharply downwards through the clouds.

Advert

The video, which has been released for aviation education purposes, was captured in the skies above Mosselbay, South Africa on October 14, 2021. Thankfully, all members of the group – who’d been unaware of any issues when they climbed out of the plane – managed to survive the terrifying ordeal.

Check it out below:

Loading…

According to an account given by videographer Bernard Janse van Rensburg, The Beechcraft King Air had been flying at 16,000 feet when the jumpers opened the door in preparation for their planned formation skydive.

Advert

‘As is normal, the skydive team was fully focused on achieving correct positioning and exit timing’, Van Rensburg recalled, ‘this intense focus on task resulted in many of the skydivers missing the tell-tale signs of an imminent stall’.

Van Rensburg did feel the craft ‘slip once and then twice’ after exiting, and twigged that something was not quite right. It was at this point that he decided to let go of the by then banking aircraft.

This all unfolded in the space of ‘just a few seconds’, with those outside the door and immediately inside quickly following suit.

Skydivers (ViralHog)ViralHog
Advert

Van Rensburg recalled:

With nine of us initially in the sky, there were still five skydivers inside of the aircraft. The moment was surreal and I could not believe what I was seeing.

Everything happened in slow-motion and I remember thinking ‘am I really seeing the plane spinning nose down next to us’. After the spin, the aircraft started to veer underneath us but luckily did not make contact.

As the plane began recovering from the – still unstable – stall, another skydiver exited, leaving four skydivers and the pilot still inside.

Once Van Rensburg was satisfied that the plane had recovered, he scoured the sky for his team, spotting them creating ‘the pre-planned formations in a safe and normal manner’.

Advert
Skydivers (ViralHog)ViralHog

The plane returned and was safely landed on the runway, after which the frightening incident was reported to the South African CAA and PASA national safety and training officer.

The following day, the team reportedly made adjustments to their existing exit procedure after a discussion with the pilot and, thankfully, there have been ‘no further incidents or near-incidents’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Uranus Is Going To Be Visible To Everyone Tonight
Science

Uranus Is Going To Be Visible To Everyone Tonight

Chris Pratt Slammed For ‘Passive Aggressive’ Post About His ‘Healthy’ Daughter
Film and TV

Chris Pratt Slammed For ‘Passive Aggressive’ Post About His ‘Healthy’ Daughter

Johnny Depp Given Access To Amber Heard’s Phone Records To Prove Assault Pics Were ‘Fake’
Film and TV

Johnny Depp Given Access To Amber Heard’s Phone Records To Prove Assault Pics Were ‘Fake’

Baby Boy Born With 12cm ‘True Human Tail’ With Ball On The End
News

Baby Boy Born With 12cm ‘True Human Tail’ With Ball On The End

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Life, South Africa

Credits

ViralHog

  1. ViralHog

    Aircraft Stalls as Skydivers Prepare to Jump || ViralHog

 