Snapchat Considering ‘Subtle’ Alert On Celebrity’s ‘Warped’ Filtered Images

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 17 Dec 2020 17:26
Snapchat is said to be considering introducing a subtle logo, which would inform users that a celebrity – or anyone else, for that matter – had uploaded a digitally-altered picture.

It comes after Tory MP Dr Luke Evans proposed a new law that would see social media users have to signpost images that have been edited.

He says the law would go some way towards tackling the ‘warped view’ of beauty perpetuated on social media, which has led to many young people suffering from low self-esteem and other mental health problems.

The legislation has been backed by Snapchat’s British policy supremo Henry Turnball, who said the idea had ‘merit’.

‘I understand the proposals behind Dr Luke Evans’ Bill to add some kind of logo or symbol to images or videos that have been digitally altered,’ Turnball said at Parliament’s Women and Equalities Committee.

‘I think that is something that has some merit and should be carefully thought through. We use this kind of approach already in Snapchat.’

He added:

We used a baby filter this year. In that lens we added a 3D rattle to the corner of the screen so there was no confusion.

I think that idea has some merit, you want to avoid overly-nannying people and having huge disclaimers saying this has been an altered image when in many cases it’s very obvious, but something subtle I think is an idea to think about certainly.

However, while Snapchat seems open to the idea of introducing the signposting, Richard Early, Facebook’s public policy manager, has already dismissed the idea.

‘The research I have seen says it is not actually an effective way of addressing body image concerns,’ he said.

Dr Evans has since praised Snapchat for being so open to the changes and ‘understanding the important role that they play in people’s lives’.

‘Trying to live up to impossible expectations of body image is a real challenge for millions of people in Britain today, including far too many vulnerable young people. Mental health is every bit as important as physical health, and can lead to eating disorders and steroid abuse,’ he told the MailOnline.

‘I’m really pleased to see that the industry itself believes that positive change is possible, this isn’t ‘too difficult’, after all this is about honest advertising. Unless we make a change mental health will continue to suffer, it’s not a problem that’s going away.’

It comes after celebrities such as Lauren Goodger and Khloe Kardashian have been criticised for ‘heavily editing’ their photos on social media.

