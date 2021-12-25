Sober Christmases Are On The Rise, But It’s Not Always Easy

Alamy

As more and more alcohol-free beer and liquor makes its way into bars and onto supermarket shelves, there’s a definite sense that a sober lifestyle is becoming more mainstream in British society.

According to Tesco, around 25% of adults are expected to drink only no-or low-alcohol beverages this Christmas, with sales of ‘NoLo’ drinks more than doubling over the past year.

Whether you’re in recovery, sober for health or religious reasons, or participating in the ‘mindful drinking’ trend, you’ll probably have noticed the barriers that have faced non-drinkers in the past – lack of alternatives, pressure etc – are not as bad as they once were.

This is a big deal, but going without alcohol over the festive period can often pose an extra challenge, with the Christmas season in this country basically consisting of massive booze-up.

Despite what a 2018 study labelled a ‘generational shift in drinking habits,’ the idea of ‘British drinking culture’ is as strong as ever, and it’s not going away anytime soon.

While many of us wouldn’t want it any other way, it’s important to point out that the centrality of alcohol to our social and cultural life can have negative consequences for those who don’t partake, and these become especially prominent during December, when Christmas parties, impromptu drinks, Christmas eve pub trips and pre-dinner tipples are par for the course.

As someone who has been sober on and off since leaving university, Christmas is the one time of year when I feel like there’s an expectation on me to drink, even when I know that it’s not a good idea. I’m personally not a fan of NoLo drinks, and even less so of the inevitable sense of embarrassment that seems to accompany trying to order them at most pubs.

I’m not alone. According to The Nelson Trust – a UK non-profit that works to provide support for people suffering from alcohol addiction – the pressure that comes with the Christmas period can pose a serious risk to their recovery.

And with Covid once again disrupting our plans, it’s important to acknowledge that it’s not just social settings that can be a challenge to sobriety. Studies over the past 18 months have revealed a significant proportion of the British public admit to drinking more in lockdown, and the stress of abandoned plans or the prospect of a Christmas spent alone can be equally as much of a spur to hit the drink as partying may have been.

Luckily, the resources around to help support people who want to make a sober Christmas stick have never been better. Whether it’s charities like The Nelson Trust providing safe spaces for people in recovery wanting to enjoy alcohol-free celebrations, or the growing wealth of NoLo alternatives mentioned above.

In my own experience, I’ve found reading and listening to other people’s similar journeys massively helpful. If you, like me, don’t know anyone in your own social circles who chooses not to drink – for whatever reason – knowing there are other people attempting to do the same thing as you out there can be hugely comforting.

Destigmatising the idea of a sober Christmas doesn’t just benefit those who aren’t drinking. For some in recovery, being around others who are drinking can in itself be a major challenge, but the idea that everyone who doesn’t drink hates being around people who do is a stereotype that can create awkwardness on both sides.

With the caveat mentioned above, contrary to what many people think, making people who don’t drink feel better about their decision shouldn’t necessarily mean changing your own drinking behaviour. In the same way that most vegans are happy to eat in restaurants with meat-eaters, many sober people don’t mind being around drunk people.

Instead, it’s on everyone to create an environment where non-drinkers can feel comfortable opting out without feeling any judgement or a need to explain themselves.

Whether that’s you and your mates not revolving discussions about nights out on how drunk everyone is going to get, or businesses making non-alcoholic options more routinely available, the changes are relatively simple, but can help remove a major source of stress and make people with different relationships to alcohol than considered the cultural norm feel more comfortable over the festive period.