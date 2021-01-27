unilad
Some Guy Actually Got The Cross-Legged Bernie Sanders Meme Tattooed On His Leg

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 27 Jan 2021 17:17
He might not have made it to the White House, but Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has officially become an online sensation thanks to his no-frills appearance at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The Democrat has become the most wholesome meme of the year so far, thanks to his iconic green parka, hand-knitted mittens and blue surgical mask.

His face is quite literally everywhere, from global landmarks to cult classic film scenes – and even in group selfies with our mates – after someone cleverly launched a site that allows you to place Bernie anywhere.

The politician has cleverly capitalised from his internet fame, turning the meme into a sweatshirt to raise money for charity, and now his iconic inauguration stance has been immortalised in ink on this guy’s leg.

Yep, a man called Jimmy, from Denver in the US, loved the meme so much that he decided to get his mate, tattoo artist Samantha Kuhn, to ink it on his leg.

‘Samantha and I work next to each other in Denver and we’re really close friends. We had been laughing at the Bernie meme all morning and one of us suggested it as a tattoo,’ Jimmy told Metro.

‘I’ve been a Bernie fan since forever and wanted a Bernie tattoo so it seemed like a no brainer.’

Unsurprisingly, people on the internet have been loving the new ink, which only took Samantha 45 minutes to complete.

‘It was just silly and fun and we need more of that in life,’ Samantha said.

