Soon-To-Be Mum Chooses Baby Name But Husband’s Family Claim It’s ‘Child Abuse’
A pregnant woman has chosen her unborn child’s name, but her husband’s family have reportedly claimed it would be ‘child abuse’.
The mum-to-be took to Reddit to ask the websites users their opinion on the matter. Apparently the unique name has been in the family for years – and no, it’s not Niamh.
Writing the post on Reddit yesterday, May 8, the user known as ‘Basic_Spinach’ explained that the child is due in August and will be the couple’s first child together.
The post read:
My husband (23M) and I (24F) just found out we’re having a baby boy. He’s due in August, and this will be our first child, and the first grandchild of my side of the family.
This is supposed to be a happy exciting time, and instead it’s caused a huge fight that’s tearing our family apart. All over a damn name, a name he agreed on a year ago and he’s now going back on his word. I am crushed because this is so important to my entire family.
In my family, our genealogy is extremely important. The firstborn son since the 1800’s has been given this name. I’m well aware it’s a stigmatized name today, so that’s why I have agreed to using a short form. [sic]
The name she wants to call her son is Gaylord. We all remember Ben Stiller’s character Gaylord Focker from Meet The Parents right? Now there’s an unfortunate pair of names to have next to each other.
While Stiller’s character went by the name of Greg on a daily basis, this mum-to-be wants to call her son Gail for a nickname.
Continuing the post, the 24-year-old wrote:
I know most people hate it [the name]. That is why I’ve been able to discuss with my parents and grandparents that he will go by Gail in daily life so that he doesn’t have to deal with bullies. They really didn’t like the idea, but I wore them down and they have agreed and don’t seem too offended by this.
They see the backlash over the name today as a fad that will eventually disappear, and I agree seeing how accepting each generation tends to become. When society stops being so immature about it, he can start using the full name.
She added that her husband refuses to even discuss the matter with her and that his family have deemed it ‘abusive’ even if the baby was to go by Gail.
The post has had a mixed response on Reddit with some saying her husband’s parents are ‘sticking their noses where the don’t belong’ while someone else said ‘sometimes traditions need to be let go of’.
UNILAD has contacted the original poster on Reddit to verify.
