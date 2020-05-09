Soon-To-Be Mum Chooses Baby Name But Husband’s Family Claim It’s ‘Child Abuse’

My husband (23M) and I (24F) just found out we’re having a baby boy. He’s due in August, and this will be our first child, and the first grandchild of my side of the family.

This is supposed to be a happy exciting time, and instead it’s caused a huge fight that’s tearing our family apart. All over a damn name, a name he agreed on a year ago and he’s now going back on his word. I am crushed because this is so important to my entire family.

In my family, our genealogy is extremely important. The firstborn son since the 1800’s has been given this name. I’m well aware it’s a stigmatized name today, so that’s why I have agreed to using a short form. [sic]