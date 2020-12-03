South Africa's Lottery Sparks Fraud Claims As 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 And 10 Drawn ITHUBA LOTTERY/YouTube

South Africa’s national lottery has sparked fraud claims after numbers 5 to 10 were drawn yesterday, December 2.

While you’d think the combination of numbers would be pretty much impossible to get, 20 lucky individuals reportedly purchased a winning ticket which saw them get a chunk of the jackpot.

The winners received 5.7 million rand each (£278,000/$370,000).

According to lottery organisers, the combination of numbers isn’t that uncommon but following people claiming the numbers were a scam, an investigation is going to take place.

The chances of winning South Africa’s PowerBall lottery are one in 42,375,200, BBC News reports, which is the number of different combinations when selecting five balls from a set of 50, plus an additional bonus ball from a pool of 20.

The South African lottery took to Twitter to congratulate the 20 winners writing, ‘Congratulations to 20 new multimillionaires who each won over R5 million on the PowerBall jackpot! 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10’.

People responded to the tweet expressing their scepticism. One person commented, ‘Scam of note yoh…..those people must come tell us how many times they played those numbers….there’s no way all 20 of them thought of the same idea on the same day….’

Someone else said, ‘Why suddenly yesterday 20 people won but all along for the past 20yrs only 1 or 2 people won the jackpot. This company is scamming people.’

Meanwhile, someone else thanked them for giving him a reason to quit playing the lottery. They said, ‘It took me years to decide quit playing lotto, thank you for the stunt you pulled last night. It feels so good to finally being awaken.’

According to BBC News, the lottery’s regulator, South Africa’s National Lotteries Commission (NLC), are going to investigate the drawer and report its findings.