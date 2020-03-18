SpongeBob SquarePants' Pineapple Home Has Been Made Into A Villa You Can Rent Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? You! Well, you can, kind of.

Advert

I’m sure we’re all familiar with Spongebob Squarepants’ iconic pineapple-shaped home, but Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts has brought the fictional property to life by recreating it in the resort town of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

Unfortunately the huge yellow structure isn’t actually under the sea, and you can’t live there permanently, but there’s nothing to stop you singing Spongebob’s theme tune for the duration of your stay, while you’re relaxing on the king-sized bed or chilling in the freestanding bathtub.

Though Spongebob’s pineapple always looked like a fun place to be on TV, the resort has stepped things up a notch – adding a bit of luxury to its Bikini Bottom-inspired décor in the form of private gardens, sun beds and a signature infinity pool to replace the lack of ocean surrounding the house.

Advert

Guests even have private butlers at hand, who are likely to move a lot faster than Gary the snail, and you can fill out a pre-arrival questionnaire to inform the staff of exactly what you’re looking for during your stay, from food to newspapers and pampering services.

The resort itself boasts spas, themed restaurants and bars, a huge water park, and actual Nickelodeon characters from iconic shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer and Paw Patrol, who will be there to meet families and add that extra bit of magic to the trip.

It’s all the fun of Spongebob’s life without having Squidward rain on your parade – what more could you want?