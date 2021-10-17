Spooky Stephen King Tour Showcases The Writer’s Inspirations For His Best Sellers

@pumpkinking79/TikTok

Anyone who’s ever read a Stephen King book would probably prefer the creepy stories to stay in the world of fiction, but a tour of the writer’s local area reveals real-life inspirations behind his ideas.

King was born in Portland, Maine, before setting up residence in a very Stephen King-esque home in the city of Bangor, with spider-patterned iron gates, a turret and columns adorning the mansion.

Advert 10

It was around this home that King found inspiration for many details in his beloved stories, with fans able to step into the world of the author on a specially designed tour.

See the tour below:

Loading…

TikToker Jordan Monsell, who goes by the handle @pumpkinking79, detailed his experience on the tour in a video shared earlier this month, where he kicked things off in the graveyard featured in the film Pet Sematary, based on King’s book of the same name.

Advert 10

The author used some of the names featured on gravestones in the cemetery for characters in his books, including Georgie from IT and Carrie from King’s first published novel of the same name.

Monsell continued his tour with a psychiatric hospital that featured in a number of novels, including Insomnia, before moving on to the high school attended by the Loser’s Club in IT.

@pumpkinking79/TikTok

Fans are also taken to a park bench where King is said to have sat to write, allowing them to take in the same view he did, looking over at a water tower also featured in IT. The home of IT‘s Beverly Marsh was also inspired by a building in Bangor which is featured on the tour.

Advert 10

The TikToker concluded his tour at King’s home, where he took his immersion into the author’s world a step further by holding a red balloon of the kind seen in IT. He also paid tribute to the author with the creation of a poster titled ‘King Country’, which combines more than 170 different characters and references.

Jordan Monsell

Monsell’s video caught the attention of thousands of TikTok users, though I imagine many people are glad the similarities between King’s worlds and the real world stop with buildings and names.