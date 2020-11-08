Star Wars Toys Left In Garage Fetch £250,000 At Auction
Unfortunately, my Beanie Baby collection never proved to be anywhere near as lucrative as I imagined it would be one day. But some people can and do make a tasty wedge of cash from their old toys.
At the extreme end of this, a vintage Star Wars toy collection discovered bundled in bin bags in a Stourbridge garage has just fetched more than £250,000 at auction. The unsuspecting owners, an elderly couple, were left the toys by their neighbour in his will.
The couple were completely unaware of how valuable the items actually were, and had fully intended to chuck most of them straight in the skip. However, they’re now undoubtedly glad that they held their horses, with the total collection selling for a life-changing £410,000.
As reported by BBC News, the toys were sold by Aston’s Auctioneers in Dudley, West Midlands, in was to be the auctioneers’ very last sale before closing down.
Auctioneer Chris Aston reportedly didn’t expect the toys to sell for such an extraordinary amount, telling BBC News:
The best piece was the vinyl cape Jawa, the guys from the desert in the original Star Wars film.
Not many of these vinyl cape ones made it on to the market, so to find one sealed on the card like the one in this collection, we think there is only eight of them in the world.
The vinyl cape alone sold for a whopping £22,000, and Aston has described the unnamed sellers as being ‘absolutely delighted’ with the sale:
If you inherited a house, plus the furniture in the house, you would think the house was the real money, but no. The stuff in the house made more than what the house is on the market for.
No doubt this couple are in for a very merry Christmas this year!
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read