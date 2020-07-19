Statue Of Jesus Christ Found Beheaded In Church in Florida Archdiocese of Miami

A statue of Jesus Christ has been found beheaded at a church in Florida.

The incident is thought to have been intentional; a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Miami suggested it’s not something that happens by accident.

Thought to have occurred Tuesday night, July 14, Miami-Dade police are investigating the incident, which took place at The Good Shepherd Catholic Church in West Kendall.

Archdiocese of Miami

Mary Ross Agosta, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Miami, told the Miami Herald:

This is an attack on the church. This is not only private property, it is sacred property. This is not something you can trip over and say, ‘Oh, sorry’. Someone did this intentionally.

Deacon Edivaldo da Saliva was the one to find the vandalised statue on Wednesday morning, and said those at the church presume it’s vandalism as they’ve seen similar things happening ‘all over the country’, Local 10 News reports.

The church said in a statement to Fox News:

This incident has saddened the parish community. It is too soon to arrive to any conclusion, but we have seen other churches vandalized around the country. We totally ‘condemn’ this action. We invite our community to pray for peace.

While the church has cameras dotted around its ground, none of them pointed directly at where the statue was standing. All the footage they have has been handed over to the police in the hope it will help with their investigation.

Argemis Colome, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade police, said:

People find peace at these types of places, especially during these times. We want to ensure the community that MDPD will look into the matter so people can continue to feel safe.

The church has since hired overnight security.

In a similar incident, a statue of the Virgin Mary was found beheaded at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee last weekend.

Bishop Rick Stika of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Knoxville tweeted on Monday, July 13:

What a strange time when live it. Over the weekend, a outdoor statue of the Blessed Mother was beheaded at St. Stephen Parish in Chattanooga. This is occurring at various spots throughout the United States.

The head from the statue is still to be located. In the meantime, hopefully the culprits of both crimes will be found and charged for their actions.