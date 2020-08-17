Stephanie Meyer Says She's Working On Two More Twilight Books Summit Entertainment

The Twilight fandom looks set to continue for years to come, as author Stephanie Meyer has confirmed she’s working on two more books for the franchise.

Cast your mind back to 2008; perhaps you’re in your early teenage years, and the love triangle between Bella, Edward and Jacob has consumed much of your life for the last year or so.

Breaking Dawn has just hit the bookshelves, bringing the beloved saga to an end. Thankfully, the films are only just getting started, meaning there’s a whole new avenue of content to enjoy.

Many Twilight fans found themselves getting a bit old for the vampires and werewolves by the time Breaking Dawn Part 2 was released in cinemas, but the tween inside still held a special place for the story. That’s exactly why this new revelation has been met with excitement from adults and new, younger fans.

Meyer shared the news at Books-A-Million’s virtual live event earlier this week, where she revealed there are two more books within the Twilight world that she wants to put together, Buzzfeed News reports.

The author added: ‘I have got them outlined and a chapter written I think of the first one, so I know it’s there.’

The news comes shortly after the release of Meyer’s most recent book Midnight Sun, which tells the story of Twilight from Edward’s perspective.

Fans have loved getting to find out what was going through the mysterious vampire’s mind when he first spotted Bella and realised he couldn’t hear what she was thinking, and while in theory Meyer could re-tell the entire series through Edward’s eyes, the author has previously said that’s not what she wants to do.

In an interview with The New York Times earlier this month, Meyer admitted that writing from Edward’s point of view made her ‘extra anxious’, so much so that writing Midnight Sun was not a pleasant experience.

She commented:

So no, I wouldn’t want to do that — especially given that New Moon would just be a nightmare of depression and emptiness. I think this gives you enough of a sense of what it’s like to be Edward that you could go and look at the other books and you would know what’s going on in his head.

With Bella’s story complete, and Edward’s off the table, it will be interesting to see where Meyer goes in the two new books. Unfortunately, however, fans will have to wait a while to find out, as the author said she’s ‘not ready to do that right now.’

Before diving back into the world of Twilight, Meyer said she wants to create a new world, with new rules and an entirely new mythology.

Hopefully her next creation will tide fans over until the release of future Twilight books. If Edward waited so long to meet Bella, we can wait a few years to find out what else their world has in store.