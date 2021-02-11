Stephen King Donating $6,500 To Young Students So They Can Publish Their Own Books

WMTW

Stephen King is one of the most prolific writers of a generation, creating an incredible amount of chilling thrillers; now, the author is helping young students publish their own books.

Writing a book is a lot of work, and it can be even more difficult to get your work published. However, Stephen King is helping elementary students get their first writing credit. The author is giving back to his home state of Maine through a scheme that encourages young writers.

Advert 10

King is set to donate $6,500 to Farwell Elementary School, and it is hoped this money can be used to publish two books.

PA

While many will hope that the stories written by children aren’t as scary as It, Carrie or The Dark Tower, the end product is the result of years of work from the students. Farwell Principal, Amanda Winslow, explained the Author Studies Program will publish two books that the students created as a group.

Winslow told CNN about the importance of this project and how it teaches students:

Advert 10

I think it’s hard for kids to really understand the lesson of perseverance and patience, but they’ve been working on this book… and they’re definitely starting to reap the rewards of their hard work.

Some of the elementary school students have now graduated to middle school, but over the course of four years they developed their characters, storylines and development. The result is two books, an original and a sequel, as well as a 290-page manuscript. The books are based during a pandemic and given its timely themes, King may be investing in another hit.

Warner Bros. Pictures

The money donated will go towards submitting the material to publishers and being made available to purchase. The students spoke about what getting the book published means to them and how it feels to be supported by an acclaimed writer like King.

Advert 10

Fifth-grader Hailey LaBrecque told WMTW:

I’ve been in it for the last four years, and only the people in my school have ever gotten to read what I’ve written, and it’s really cool to think that (now) pretty much anyone can read anything you write.

Another student, seventh-grader Ella Leo, said the experience was ‘mind-blowing’.

The result of this programme will be on shelves soon, and it seems the students have learnt about the journey of storytelling with a little help from one of the most successful writers of all time.

Advert 10