Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Tells Parents She’s Going To Be ‘Self-Produced Adult Entertainer’
Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela has launched a career as an adult entertainer, self-producing solo videos and equipped with aspirations of becoming a stripper.
The 23-year-old was adopted by the Jurassic Park director and his wife Kate Capshaw back when she was a baby.
However, Mikaela battled some serious demons growing up – anxiety, depression, borderline personality disorder, alcoholism, body-confidence issues and eating disorders. However, her move into adult entertainment is a ‘positive, empowering choice’ and her parents, while ‘intrigued’, are ‘not upset’.
Mikaela, who lives in Nashville, Tennessee, opened up in a recent interview with The Sun, speaking about how she wishes to be financially independent from her Hollywood parents (whom she revealed the news of her career to over FaceTime recently).
She told the outlet:
My safety has always been a number one priority for them. I’m doing this, not out of an urge to hurt anybody or be spiteful about it, I’m doing this because I want to honor my body in a way that’s lucrative.
I actually think that once they see how far I’ve come from the bottom I was at a year and a half ago, they’re going to look at this and go: ‘Wow, we actually raised a really self-assured young lady.’
Mikaela initially announced the news on social media, writing to her followers: ‘I just launched my self produced adult entertainment career. Safe, sane, consensual is the goal y’all. My body, my life, my income, my choice. I owe not a single person my autonomy or virtue just because of a name.’
As she sets off on a future of adult entertainment, Mikaela has selected Sugar Star as her stage name. She wasn’t surprised that her dad was so supportive, having had a very close relationship growing up where he ‘always loved that I know exactly what I want’.
Mikaela added:
He always loved that I was super unique and he’s literally like an angel. He’s always loved that I know exactly what I want. And you know, we’ve had our conflicts, but he always has loved the way my brain functions and he really nurtured that for me… he just loves to nurture my creativity and my identity in a way that I find really life-affirming.
While she recently posted a series of videos online, Mikaela took them down temporarily until her Tennessee sex worker license is approved. However, she has no ambition for any videos beyond solo work, as she feels it’d be ‘a violation of my boundaries and my relationship’ with her fiancé, 47-year-old Chuck Pankow.
She added: ‘Chuck’s been super supportive, but it took him a while to get to that spot because he wasn’t sure how his social group would react to it. And thus far, it hasn’t been the best, but that was expected because of the environment we live in right now.’
