Street Performer Delights Autistic Kid With Incredible Cover Of You’ve Got A Friend In Me

by : Julia Banim on : 05 Mar 2021 15:06
Street Performer Delights Autistic Kid With Incredible Cover Of You've Got A Friend In Me

Life affirming footage has emerged which shows a street performer delighting an autistic kid with his incredible cover of You’ve Got A Friend.

Busker musician Mick McLoughlin, from Dublin, was filmed belting out the classic Randy Newman track on public transport, strumming along expertly as the child opposite him laughed with pure joy.

Of course, You’ve Got A Friend is a song beloved by children all over the world. Having been used as theme song for the Toy Story franchise, many will immediately associate it with the adventures of Woody and the gang.

Check out the heart-warming clip below:

McLoughlin, who uploads his street performances to his popular YouTube channel, did an excellent cover version of the song, his soft, strong tuneful voice fitting each note perfectly. And the child’s family has since expressed gratitude towards him for bringing him a moment of such happiness.

The boy’s brother, Terence, tweeted that the footage could, ‘bring a tear to a glass eye’:

This video after making my day, Mick McLoughlin singing to my little brother who suffers with autism. He looks so. What a voice Mick has!! An absolute gent the man is.

Many of those who’ve watched the vid have been greatly touched by the child’s obvious happiness, entire face lit up at the sound of McLoughlin’s voice.

One person praised McLoughlin’s genuine and warm sound while another jested, ‘He’s got a subscriber in me!’

Julia Banim

Topics: Life, Dublin, Ireland, Now, Toy Story

