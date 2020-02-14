Stripper Who Broke Jaw In Fall ‘Too Scared To Dance Again’
Genea Sky fell 15ft while pole-dancing in a Texas. Not only did she break her jaw, but the fall has ‘scared her to death’.
The Dallas stripper was performing at the adult entertainment club XTC Cabaret, showing off her incredible strength and versatility, when she lost her grip, plummeting to the ground with a thud.
While she managed to carry off the fall with grace, immediately breaking out into a twerk, people close to Genea have said she’s too shaken by the incident to return to the stage.
Sources close to the dancer told TMZ she’s been saying she’s ‘done being a stripper and doesn’t want to dance anymore’, as the accident and resulting injuries (sprained ankle, fractured jaw and some broken teeth) have ‘scared her to death’.
There’s also the small matter of XTC Cabaret not taking any responsibility for the incident. Eric Langan, CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc., which owns the club, said the entertainers choose their own routine, therefore there was no precedent for Genea climbing as high as she did.
RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. reportedly doesn’t exercise control over the dancer’s decisions around their routine, therefore the blame for any accidents falls to the people onstage.
While Langan said XTC Cabaret has no plans to remove the club’s poles as a result of the incident, he assured that he was looking to assist the dancer financially in the aftermath of the fall.
After the video of the accident quickly went viral, Genea took to Twitter to address the facts, writing: ‘Yes, I fell off the pole. Yes, I fractured my jaw. NO, I’m not f*cking okay. And there’s absolutely NOTHING funny about this situation. This is the worst pain I’ve ever felt and I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone.’
Genea, who has since undergone surgery, also thanked her followers for their kind words and support, writing:
Everyone’s love and kind words have not gone unnoticed whatsoever and it means so much to me that all of you have blessed me and uplifted me in so many ways. I am overwhelmed in the best way by all the support. I was really nervous as this all started blowing up because people are cruel and this is a very sensitive time for me.
But I never imagined so many people would stand behind me in a situation like this and that has outweighed all the negativity by far. I am beyond grateful for you all.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help cover Genea’s medical bills, which has since far exceeded its target of $20,000.
