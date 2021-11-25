Student Loans Company Reveals The Largest Student Loan Amassed By One Student

Alamy

The largest student load debt amassed by one student in England has been revealed.

All across the UK, people are slowly nibbling away at their mountain of debt from their time in university. For some, if 30 years go by, they may never be paid off at all.

Researchers have now warned about the ‘psychological toll’ of debt on graduates coming out of higher education into competitive job markets, especially in context of one student whose racked up an eye-watering loan to pay back.

Reddit user @TheDoctor66 submitted a Freedom of Information request to the Student Loans Company to find out the largest debt amassed by a single student. As revealed on the r/UKPersonalFinance subreddit, the figure was shocking: £189,700.

As reported by The Guardian, the Student Loans Company described the high debt as ‘an exceptional case’ as the result of multiple courses, perhaps because the student earlier dropped out and took on different courses.

Redditors shared their own debts in the comments, with some also struggling with £100,000+ in student loans. As for why the original poster requested the data, they wrote, ‘I’ve dropped out of uni five times so wondered if it was me. Turn out my debt is about a third of this persons.’

Graduates have been left feeling like debt is ‘draining, weighing them down, on their shoulders’ and causing them ‘anxiety, pressure, worry and dread’, according to recent report from the Higher Education Policy Institute, which interviewed 98 people who attended university between 2006 and 2013.

Many of the subjects believed ‘tuition fees and interest rates are too high, the amount of debt owed is a burden and the loan repayment period never-ending’, particularly after fees were tripled in 2012, and those graduating last year had an average of £45,060 to pay back.

Claire Callender, professor of higher education at UCL and an author on the report, said, ‘It is essential we listen to graduates to develop evidence-based, sustainable and fair higher education funding policies in the future. Why should the loans of even the poorest post-2012 students accrue such high interest rates while they are studying and before they reap any benefits from their higher education?’

‘Why burden students psychologically and materially with enormous debts when most will never fully repay them? And is the student loan system and the income it generates for the Treasury really worth the potential long-term consequences for graduates’ welfare, life choices and opportunities – affecting the lives of generations to come?’