Student Pays For University With Help Of Five Sugar Daddies

I first signed up to Seeking Arrangements when I was nearly 18 and wasn’t thinking of seriously committing to the sugar baby life.

But when I was finishing sixth form and moving to university, I found that loads of women at university had signed up and had very positive experiences.

It helped them get through student life, keep up with rent payments and have cars at university.

Using Seeking Arrangements helped me become more confident in talking to men online and what to look out for, as you can have some men lying about themselves and what they do, which is my biggest precaution and worry.