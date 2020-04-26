Student Pulled Up By Professor Over DMs She Thought Were Private During Zoom Class

I’m reaching out to you to inform you that I can see everything you write in the chat discussion. My class session is not the appropriate time to be sending messages like ‘I’m a bougie ass, ratchet ass, freak b*tch…’

It is very disruptive to the class and I do NOT condone this kind of behaviour during my lectures. I strongly advise you to keep the inappropriate comments to yourself from now on or else it will jeapordise your final grade for this course.