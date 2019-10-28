Student Shares Psychology Teacher’s List Of 101 Ways To Cope With Stress

@lovelyyy_lina/Twitter

A student has shared the information we’ve all been waiting for – a list of 101 ways to cope with stress.

As stress is something we all experience, this really is the holy grail of knowledge.

You’ve probably heard of all the usual tactics for calming down, like counting to 10, taking deep breaths and clearing your mind, but now there’s dozens of new practices you can try.

The list was first shared by Twitter user Lina, who explained she’d received it in class. While not everything on the internet can be trusted, Lina explained this particular document was created by a psychology teacher who, of all the different educators, is probably the most qualified to give us tips on stress.

And while we may not know for certain the origin of the handy – if lengthy – list, there’s no harm in trying when it comes to getting rid of stress.

Obviously not every method would work for everyone, but with 101 to choose from I’m sure you’ll find the technique that works for you.

Even if you have to make your way through the entire list in order to release the tension, I can pretty much guarantee that by the time you get to the end you’ll have forgotten all about what was stressing you out in the first place!

You can read the full list below:

1. Get up 15 minutes earlier 2. Prepare for the morning the night before 3. Avoid tight-fitting clothes 4. Avoid relying on chemical aids 5. Set appointments ahead

6. Don’t rely on your memory… write it down 7. Practice preventative maintenance 8. Make duplicate keys 9. Say “no” more often 10. Set priorities in your life 11. Avoid negative people 12. Use time wisely

13. Simplify meal times 14. Always make copies of important papers 15. Anticipate your needs 16. Repair anything that doesn’t work properly 17. Ask for help with the jobs you dislike 18. Break large tasks into bite-size portions 19. Look at problems as challenges

20. Look at challenges differently 21. Unclutter your life 22. Smile 23. Be prepared for rain 24. Tickle a baby 25. Pet a friendly dog/cat 26.Don’t know all the answers 27. Look for a silver lining 28. Say something nice to someone

29. Teach a kid to fly a kite 30. Walk in the rain 31. Schedule play time into every day 32. Take a bubble bath 33. Be aware of the decisions you make 34. Believe in yourself 35. Stop saying negative things to yourself 36. Visualize yourself winning

37. Develop your sense of humor [sic] 38. Stop thinking tomorrow will be a better day 39. Have goals for yourself 40. Dance a jig 41. Say “hello” to a stranger 42. Ask a friend for a hug 43. Look up at the stars 44. Practice breathing slowly

45. Learn to whistle a tune 46. Read a poem 47. Listen to a symphony 48. Watch a ballet 49. Read a story curled up in bed 50. Do a brand new thing 51. Stop a bad habit 52. Buy yourself a flower

53. Take time to smell the flowers 54. Find support from others 55. Ask someone to be your “vent-partner” 56. Do it today 57. Work at being cheerful and optimistic 58. Put safety first 59. Do everything in moderation 60. Pay attention to your appearance

61. Strive for excellence NOT perfection 62. Stretch your limits a little each day 63. Look at a work of art 64. Hum a jingle 65. Maintain your weight 66. Plant a tree 67. Feed the birds 68. Practice grace under pressure 69. Strand up and stretch 70. Always have a plan “B”

71. Learn a new doodle 72. Memorize a joke 73. Be responsible for your feelings 74. Learn to meet your own needs 75. Become a better listener 76. Know our own limitations and let others know them, too 77. Tell someone to have a good day in pig Latin 78. Throw a paper airplane 79. Exercise every day 80. Learn the words to a new song

81. Get to work early 82. Clean out one closet 83. Play patty cake with a toddler 84. Go on a picnic 85. Take a different route to work 86. Leave work early (with permission) 87. Put air freshener in your car 88. Watch a movie and eat popcorn 89. Write a note to a faraway friend 90. Go to a ball game and scream

91. Cook a meal and eat it by candlelight 92. Recognize the importance of unconditional love 93. Remember that stress is an attitude 94. Keep a journal 95. Practice a monster smile 96. Remember you always have options 97. Have a support network of people, places and things 98. Quit trying to fix other people 99. Get enough sleep 100. Talk less and listen more 101. Freely praise other people

Now, I’ll be the first to point out that not everything in this list is necessarily very practical – like ‘tickle a baby,’ for example. You’d have to have a baby on hand – preferably one you already know – otherwise you’d have to approach a stranger and ask to tickle their baby, and no one wants that.

The situation probably wouldn’t end well and you’d likely just be more stressed than when you started out, so maybe don’t use that one unless you have a baby of your own?

Some other questionable tips include ‘walk in the rain’, ‘practise a monster smile’, and ‘tell someone to have a good day in Pig Latin.’ These are all suggestions which could very easily cause you to be miserable, confused and potentially even more stressed, consecutively. But each to their own I suppose!

Hopefully everyone will find the method which works for them.

