       

Student Shares Psychology Teacher’s List Of 101 Ways To Cope With Stress

A student has shared the information we’ve all been waiting for – a list of 101 ways to cope with stress. 

As stress is something we all experience, this really is the holy grail of knowledge.

You’ve probably heard of all the usual tactics for calming down, like counting to 10, taking deep breaths and clearing your mind, but now there’s dozens of new practices you can try.

The list was first shared by Twitter user Lina, who explained she’d received it in class. While not everything on the internet can be trusted, Lina explained this particular document was created by a psychology teacher who, of all the different educators, is probably the most qualified to give us tips on stress.

And while we may not know for certain the origin of the handy – if lengthy – list, there’s no harm in trying when it comes to getting rid of stress.

Student shares teacher's tips on how to cope with stress@lovelyyy_lina/Twitter

Obviously not every method would work for everyone, but with 101 to choose from I’m sure you’ll find the technique that works for you.

Even if you have to make your way through the entire list in order to release the tension, I can pretty much guarantee that by the time you get to the end you’ll have forgotten all about what was stressing you out in the first place!

You can read the full list below:

1. Get up 15 minutes earlier

2. Prepare for the morning the night before

3. Avoid tight-fitting clothes

4. Avoid relying on chemical aids

5. Set appointments ahead

6. Don’t rely on your memory… write it down

7. Practice preventative maintenance

8. Make duplicate keys

9. Say “no” more often

10. Set priorities in your life

11. Avoid negative people

12. Use time wisely

13. Simplify meal times

14. Always make copies of important papers

15. Anticipate your needs

16. Repair anything that doesn’t work properly

17. Ask for help with the jobs you dislike

18. Break large tasks into bite-size portions

19. Look at problems as challenges

20. Look at challenges differently

21. Unclutter your life

22. Smile

23. Be prepared for rain

24. Tickle a baby

25. Pet a friendly dog/cat

26.Don’t know all the answers

27. Look for a silver lining

28. Say something nice to someone

29. Teach a kid to fly a kite

30. Walk in the rain

31. Schedule play time into every day

32. Take a bubble bath

33. Be aware of the decisions you make

34. Believe in yourself

35. Stop saying negative things to yourself

36. Visualize yourself winning

37. Develop your sense of humor [sic]

38. Stop thinking tomorrow will be a better day

39. Have goals for yourself

40. Dance a jig

41. Say “hello” to a stranger

42. Ask a friend for a hug

43. Look up at the stars

44. Practice breathing slowly

45. Learn to whistle a tune

46. Read a poem

47. Listen to a symphony

48. Watch a ballet

49. Read a story curled up in bed

50. Do a brand new thing

51. Stop a bad habit

52. Buy yourself a flower

53. Take time to smell the flowers

54. Find support from others

55. Ask someone to be your “vent-partner”

56. Do it today

57. Work at being cheerful and optimistic

58. Put safety first

59. Do everything in moderation

60. Pay attention to your appearance

61. Strive for excellence NOT perfection

62. Stretch your limits a little each day

63. Look at a work of art

64. Hum a jingle

65. Maintain your weight

66. Plant a tree

67. Feed the birds

68. Practice grace under pressure

69. Strand up and stretch

70. Always have a plan “B”

71. Learn a new doodle

72. Memorize a joke

73. Be responsible for your feelings

74. Learn to meet your own needs

75. Become a better listener

76. Know our own limitations and let others know them, too

77. Tell someone to have a good day in pig Latin

78. Throw a paper airplane

79. Exercise every day

80. Learn the words to a new song

81. Get to work early

82. Clean out one closet

83. Play patty cake with a toddler

84. Go on a picnic

85. Take a different route to work

86. Leave work early (with permission)

87. Put air freshener in your car

88. Watch a movie and eat popcorn

89. Write a note to a faraway friend

90. Go to a ball game and scream

91. Cook a meal and eat it by candlelight

92. Recognize the importance of unconditional love

93. Remember that stress is an attitude

94. Keep a journal

95. Practice a monster smile

96. Remember you always have options

97. Have a support network of people, places and things

98. Quit trying to fix other people

99. Get enough sleep

100. Talk less and listen more

101. Freely praise other people

Now, I’ll be the first to point out that not everything in this list is necessarily very practical – like ‘tickle a baby,’ for example. You’d have to have a baby on hand – preferably one you already know – otherwise you’d have to approach a stranger and ask to tickle their baby, and no one wants that.

The situation probably wouldn’t end well and you’d likely just be more stressed than when you started out, so maybe don’t use that one unless you have a baby of your own?

Some other questionable tips include ‘walk in the rain’, ‘practise a monster smile’, and ‘tell someone to have a good day in Pig Latin.’ These are all suggestions which could very easily cause you to be miserable, confused and potentially even more stressed, consecutively. But each to their own I suppose!

Hopefully everyone will find the method which works for them.

