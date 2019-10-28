Student Shares Psychology Teacher’s List Of 101 Ways To Cope With Stress

A student has shared the information we’ve all been waiting for – a list of 101 ways to cope with stress.
As stress is something we all experience, this really is the holy grail of knowledge.
You’ve probably heard of all the usual tactics for calming down, like counting to 10, taking deep breaths and clearing your mind, but now there’s dozens of new practices you can try.
The list was first shared by Twitter user Lina, who explained she’d received it in class. While not everything on the internet can be trusted, Lina explained this particular document was created by a psychology teacher who, of all the different educators, is probably the most qualified to give us tips on stress.
And while we may not know for certain the origin of the handy – if lengthy – list, there’s no harm in trying when it comes to getting rid of stress.
Obviously not every method would work for everyone, but with 101 to choose from I’m sure you’ll find the technique that works for you.
Even if you have to make your way through the entire list in order to release the tension, I can pretty much guarantee that by the time you get to the end you’ll have forgotten all about what was stressing you out in the first place!
You can read the full list below:
1. Get up 15 minutes earlier
2. Prepare for the morning the night before
3. Avoid tight-fitting clothes
4. Avoid relying on chemical aids
5. Set appointments ahead
Anyone know the best way to deal with stress?
— Camy🇬🇧 (@StaunchCamy1872) October 25, 2019
6. Don’t rely on your memory… write it down
7. Practice preventative maintenance
8. Make duplicate keys
9. Say “no” more often
10. Set priorities in your life
11. Avoid negative people
12. Use time wisely
13. Simplify meal times
14. Always make copies of important papers
15. Anticipate your needs
16. Repair anything that doesn’t work properly
17. Ask for help with the jobs you dislike
18. Break large tasks into bite-size portions
19. Look at problems as challenges
20. Look at challenges differently
21. Unclutter your life
22. Smile
23. Be prepared for rain
24. Tickle a baby
25. Pet a friendly dog/cat
26.Don’t know all the answers
27. Look for a silver lining
28. Say something nice to someone
29. Teach a kid to fly a kite
30. Walk in the rain
31. Schedule play time into every day
32. Take a bubble bath
33. Be aware of the decisions you make
34. Believe in yourself
35. Stop saying negative things to yourself
36. Visualize yourself winning
37. Develop your sense of humor [sic]
38. Stop thinking tomorrow will be a better day
39. Have goals for yourself
40. Dance a jig
41. Say “hello” to a stranger
42. Ask a friend for a hug
43. Look up at the stars
44. Practice breathing slowly
45. Learn to whistle a tune
46. Read a poem
47. Listen to a symphony
48. Watch a ballet
49. Read a story curled up in bed
50. Do a brand new thing
51. Stop a bad habit
52. Buy yourself a flower
53. Take time to smell the flowers
54. Find support from others
55. Ask someone to be your “vent-partner”
56. Do it today
57. Work at being cheerful and optimistic
58. Put safety first
59. Do everything in moderation
60. Pay attention to your appearance
61. Strive for excellence NOT perfection
62. Stretch your limits a little each day
63. Look at a work of art
64. Hum a jingle
65. Maintain your weight
66. Plant a tree
67. Feed the birds
68. Practice grace under pressure
69. Strand up and stretch
70. Always have a plan “B”
71. Learn a new doodle
72. Memorize a joke
73. Be responsible for your feelings
74. Learn to meet your own needs
75. Become a better listener
76. Know our own limitations and let others know them, too
77. Tell someone to have a good day in pig Latin
78. Throw a paper airplane
79. Exercise every day
80. Learn the words to a new song
my stress stresses me out to the point where I'm too stressed to deal with my stress
— 𝙨𝙤𝙥𝙝𝙞𝙚 (@sfeanrdin_) October 20, 2019
81. Get to work early
82. Clean out one closet
83. Play patty cake with a toddler
84. Go on a picnic
85. Take a different route to work
86. Leave work early (with permission)
87. Put air freshener in your car
88. Watch a movie and eat popcorn
89. Write a note to a faraway friend
90. Go to a ball game and scream
91. Cook a meal and eat it by candlelight
92. Recognize the importance of unconditional love
93. Remember that stress is an attitude
94. Keep a journal
95. Practice a monster smile
96. Remember you always have options
97. Have a support network of people, places and things
98. Quit trying to fix other people
99. Get enough sleep
100. Talk less and listen more
101. Freely praise other people
Now, I’ll be the first to point out that not everything in this list is necessarily very practical – like ‘tickle a baby,’ for example. You’d have to have a baby on hand – preferably one you already know – otherwise you’d have to approach a stranger and ask to tickle their baby, and no one wants that.
The situation probably wouldn’t end well and you’d likely just be more stressed than when you started out, so maybe don’t use that one unless you have a baby of your own?
Stress is inevitable, especially in the modern world, so how you deal with stress is of paramount importance. #mindfulness
— Everyday Mindfulness (@MindfulEveryday) October 24, 2019
Some other questionable tips include ‘walk in the rain’, ‘practise a monster smile’, and ‘tell someone to have a good day in Pig Latin.’ These are all suggestions which could very easily cause you to be miserable, confused and potentially even more stressed, consecutively. But each to their own I suppose!
Hopefully everyone will find the method which works for them.
If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.